Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Autodesk and More

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Nordstrom — Shares fell more than 4% after the department store cut its forecast. Nordstrom's latest results beat profit and sales expectations, according to consensus expectations on Refinitiv.

HP — Shares rose 1% after HP surpassed expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter, and announced it's laying off 4,000 to 6,000 employees globally over the next three years.

Autodesk — The stock dropped more than 7.8% after the software company issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that missed expectations, even as Autodesk reported quarterly results that came in line with forecasts.

VMware — Shares fell nearly 2% after the cloud computing company missed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. According to Refinitiv, the company was expected to earn $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion. Instead, VMWare earned $1.47 per share, after adjustments, on revenue of $3.21 billion.