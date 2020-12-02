Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snowflake, CrowdStrike, PVH, Okta & More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

NYSE

Here are the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Snowflake — The software stock dropped more than 6% in extended trading after the company reported its first quarterly results since its initial public offering. The company reported a loss of $1.01 per share on $159.6 million in revenue, reflecting year-over-year revenue growth of more than 100%.

CrowdStrike — The cybersecurity stock jumped 12% after CrowdStrike beat estimates for its fiscal third quarter. The company reported 8 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $232.5 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for a slight loss and $212.6 million in revenue.

PVH Corp. — Shares of the apparel company rose nearly 5% after a stronger-than-expected third-quarter report. PVH reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share on $2.12 billion of revenue. Analysts had expected $0.24 of earnings per share and revenue of $2.00 billion.

Okta — The software stock jumped over 5% after Okta's third-quarter results beat Wall Street expectations. The company reported 4 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $214.7 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for a 1 cent per share loss and $202.8 million in revenue. The company also raised its full-year guidance.

XPO Logistics — Shares of the shipping and logistics company rose about 2% after XPO's management announced a plan to spin off part of the company. The company's board approved the move, which would create a standalone company out of XPO's logistics segment. The maneuver would be tax-free to XPO's shareholders.

Elastic — Shares of the Netherlands-based tech company rose more than 6% after Elastic reported a more narrow second-quarter loss than expected. The company lost an adjusted 3 cents per share, compared with analyst estimates of 20 cents, according to FactSet. Elastic's subscription and professional revenue results also topped expectations.

