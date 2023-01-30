Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors dropped 3% in extended trading after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. The company upped its dividend and posted a slight fourth-quarter revenue beat.

Whirlpool — Whirlpool shares gained more than 1.9% in extended trading after the appliance maker shared strong guidance for the year. Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $4.92 billion, slightly behind the $5.07 billion expected by analysts, according to FactSet. The home appliances company also announced its chief operating officer would transition to an advisory role and then leave the company.

UnitedHealth — Shares of UnitedHealth dipped about 1.4% after the bell as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued a final rule to improve payment accuracy in the Medicare Advantage program. Humana shares slumped 2.6% on the news.

Harmonic — Shares of the maker of video delivery software tumbled 9% in after-hours trading on disappointing earnings guidance for the first quarter and full year.