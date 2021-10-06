Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Levi Strauss, Twitter, Meredith and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Levi Strauss & Co — Shares of the denim manufacturer rose nearly 3% after reporting quarterly earnings and sales that topped analyst expectations as back-to-school drove consumer demand. While many apparel companies are being hit hard by global supply chain bottlenecks, Levi Strauss said less than 4% of its global volume comes from Vietnam, where production facilities have suffered from periodic shutdowns during the pandemic.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Meredith Corp. — Meredith gained more than 6% after hours on news that IAC's Dotdash will acquire the company's digital and magazine businesses for $42.18 per share in an all-cash transaction. The combined company will be called Dotdash Meredith and be led by Dotdash CEO Neil Vogel.

Twitter — The social media company's shares added nearly 2% after it announced plans to sell its MoPub mobile advertising network to mobile game developer AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash. Twitter bought MoPub for a reported $350 million in September 2013.

Citrix Systems — The cloud company gained 1% after it announced that CEO and President David Henshall has stepped down and that board chair Bob Calderoni is replacing him, effective immediately. The company also said it expects third-quarter revenue to be at the midpoint to high end of its previous guidance range.

Rocket Lab USA — Shares of the space company soared more than 20% after announcing it won a NASA contract to launch an Advanced Composite Solar Sail System, which will launch as part of a rideshare mission scheduled for lift-off in mid-2022.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.

Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.

Sign up to start a free trial today