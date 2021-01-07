Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, CureVac & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – The housewares retailer reported quarterly profit of 8 cents per share, short of the 19 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue also fell short of forecasts, hurt by a steep drop in store traffic and higher freight costs, among other factors. Shares dropped 12.5% in premarket trading as of 7:41 a.m. ET.

Walgreens (WBA) – The drugstore operator beat estimates by 19 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share. Revenue also exceeded Wall Street projections. Walgreens said the business environment remains challenging, but it is maintaining its prior fiscal 2021 forecast. The shares added 3% in premarket trading as of 7:41 a.m. ET.

Conagra (CAG) – The food producer reported quarterly profit of 81 cents per share, 8 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was in line with Wall Street forecasts. It also forecast organic sales growth of 6% to 8% for the current quarter, as stay-at-home consumers continue to stoke demand for its frozen dinners and other products. The stock fell slightly in premarket trading as of 7:41 a.m. ET.

Constellation Brands (STZ) – The spirits producer earned $3.09 per share for its latest quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $2.39 a share. Revenue also topped estimates and the company authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program. The shares added 2.4% in premarket trading as of 7:41 a.m. ET.

CureVac (CVAC) – CureVac struck an alliance deal with drugmaker Bayer, aimed at helping the German biotech firm gain regulatory approval for its Covid-19 vaccine as well as distribute vaccine doses. The stock jumped 15% in premarket trading as of 7:41 a.m. ET.

DXC Technology (DXC) – The IT consulting firm is the target of a more than $10 billion takeover bid from French rival Atos, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Reuters. A formal approach is said to have been made, with discussions still at a preliminary stage. The stock added 8% in premarket trading as of 7:41 a.m. ET.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – Bank of America Securities upgraded the bank to "buy" from "neutral," calling it "best-in-class" in what will likely be a strong 2021 for banks. The stock added 1.9% in premarket trading as of 7:41 a.m. ET.

Nvidia (NVDA) – The chipmaker's stock was added to Citi's "Catalyst Watch" list, with Citi expecting Nvidia shares to emerge from recent underperformance coming out of next week's Consumer Electronics Show. The stock rose 2% in premarket trading as of 7:41 a.m. ET.

Alibaba (BABA) – The China e-commerce giant and Tencent Holdings could be added to a U.S. blacklist by the White House, according to multiple reports. Many consider such a ban unlikely, however, given that the Chinese firms are widely held by U.S. investors.

Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB) – Twitter and Facebook temporarily locked President Donald Trump's accounts and removed some of his posts, hoping to quell further violence in Washington following yesterday's assault on Capitol Hill.

MGM Resorts (MGM) – The casino operator was urged by shareholder Snow Lake Capital to sell 20% of its China business to a strategic partner. Snow Lake owns 7.5% of MGM China and said such a move would give MGM financial flexibility.

Costco (COST) – The warehouse retailer reported a 12% jump in December sales compared to a year earlier, helped by increased sales of frozen foods and liquor. Comparable store sales were up 10.7%.

Baidu (BIDU) – Baidu has chosen Goldman Sachs (GS) and CLSA for its planned Hong Kong listing, according to a Bloomberg report. The offering by the China-based search engine could raise at least $3.5 billion.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) – The mobile service provider added 824,000 postpaid phone subscribers during the fourth quarter, bring its 2020 total to 5.5 million.