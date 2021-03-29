Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Nomura & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Discovery Communications (DISCA), Viacom (VIAC) – Both stocks remain on watch this morning, after significant declines last week. A source with direct knowledge of the situation told CNBC the sell-off was due to forced liquidation of positions held by Archegos Capital Management. Discovery gained 4.4% in premarket trading, while Viacom rose 2.5%.

Goldman Sachs (GS), Credit Suisse (CS), Nomura (NMR) – Goldman told shareholders that any losses it faces from the unwinding of trades by Archegos Capital Management are likely to be immaterial, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Credit Suisse said it faced a possible "highly significant and material" hit to its first-quarter results, however, after an unspecified fund had "defaulted on margin calls" to it and other banks. Nomura said it faced a possible $2 billion loss. Goldman fell 3% in premarket trading, Credit Suisse tumbled 11.2% and Nomura plummeted 14.5%.

Fly Leasing (FLY) – The Dublin-based aircraft leasing company agreed to be acquired by Carlyle Group (CG) affiliate Carlyle Aviation Partners for $17.05 per share, compared to Fly Leasing's Friday close of $13.25. Fly Leasing soared 26.6% in premarket action.

Boeing (BA) – Southwest Airlines (LUV) announced 100 firm orders for Boeing's 737 Max jet, while taking an option on 155 more jets. Southwest had been considering alternatives to the 737 Max during the time the jet was grounded following two fatal crashes. Boeing rose 2.7% in the premarket.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – The nation's largest egg producer reported fiscal third-quarter profits of 28 cents per share, beating the 8 cents a share consensus estimate. Sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Cal-Maine said it benefited from strong demand for shell eggs, as consumers continued to eat more at home due to the pandemic. Cal-Maine gained 2.2% in premarket action.

Tencent Music (TME) – The China-based music streaming service announced a $1 billion share buyback, its biggest ever, and its shares rose 7.2% in premarket trading.

Twitter (TWTR) – Twitter shares gained 2.1% in the premarket after Truist upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold," with the firm pointing to higher revenue growth estimates as well as what it refers to as "the most exciting product roadmap" it has ever seen from Twitter.

Bilibili (BILI) – The China-based online video company made its debut in Hong Kong trading following its secondary listing, closing 1% below its listing price. Its U.S. shares jumped 3.6% in premarket action.

Visa (V) – Visa said it would allow the use of USD Coin – a cryptocurrency pegged directly to the U.S. dollar – to settle transactions on its payments network.

Amazon.com (AMZN) – JPMorgan Chase added the stock as a "top pick," saying the company was among those poised to deliver strong sustainable growth at a reasonable valuation.

Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) – Ohio-based Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) will merge with West Virginia-based Premier in an all-stock deal valued at about $292 million. Peoples shares rose 2% in premarket trading, with Premier gaining 1.4%.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Archegos Capital Management.