Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Signify Health, Bed Bath & Beyond, AMC and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Signify Health (SGFY) – Signify Health surged 37.5% in premarket trading as a potential bidding war escalates for the home health services provider. Amazon.com (AMZN) and UnitedHealth (UNH) are now said to be among the bidders, according to The Wall Street Journal, which had previously reported that CVS Health (CVS) was eyeing Signify.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – Bed Bath & Beyond is sliding another 10.2% in premarket trading after Friday's more than 40% plunge. That sell-off followed news that investor Ryan Cohen had sold his shares in the housewares retailer. Bloomberg is also reporting that certain suppliers have halted shipments to Bed Bath & Beyond due to unpaid bills.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) – The movie theater chain's stock plummeted 30.6% in the premarket ahead of the debut of AMC's so-called "APE" preferred equity units. CEO Adam Aron tweeted a reminder to investors that the total value of their AMC holdings would be a combination of the regular shares plus the new units, which were granted as a special dividend. AMC shares have also been pressured by the financial troubles surrounding Cineworld, the British parent of U.S. movie theater chain Regal Cinemas.

Ford (F) – Ford lost 2.8% in the premarket following a Friday jury ruling assessing a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker. The case involved a fatal crash that centered on the roof strength in older model Super Duty pickup trucks.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) – Occidental Petroleum gave back 1.4% in premarket action following a nearly 10% gain Friday. That followed news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) had received permission from regulators to buy up to 50% of the energy producer. Berkshire is already Occidental's largest shareholder.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the price of the company's Full Self Driving software would rise by $3,000 to $15,000 next month, following the wide release of an updated version of the software. Tesla shares fell 2.1% in the premarket.

Netflix (NFLX) – Netflix fell 2.4% in premarket trading after CFRA downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold." The firm said Netflix is likely to underperform the S&P 500 after surging 40% from its mid-July lows.

VF Corp. (VFC) – VF was downgraded to "market perform" from "outperform" at Cowen, which cited uncertainty about VF's upbeat guidance for its Vans footwear and apparel brand. VF slid 2.6% in premarket action.

DocuSign (DOCU) – The electronic signature company was downgraded to "sector perform" from "outperform" at RBC Capital. RBC sees a long path to a turnaround amid execution issues and the current absence of a permanent CEO, among other issues. DocuSign fell 4.5% in premarket trading.