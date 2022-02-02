Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Alphabet, PayPal, General Motors, AMD & More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday.

Alphabet – Shares of Alphabet popped 7.5% after the Google parent posted blowout quarterly results and announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Alphabet beat analyst estimates for every major metric, except for YouTube advertising revenue; the company reported a profit of $30.69 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $27.34.

PayPal – PayPal plunged 24.6% after issuing disappointing guidance for the current quarter — which it blamed on inflation — and missing bottom-line forecasts by a penny per share. The payments giant also pointed to challenges with the transition of former owner eBay to its own payments platform.

General Motors – GM shares fell 1.1% after a mixed quarterly report. The automaker posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, 16 cents higher than the Refinitiv consensus estimate. However, GM's revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices – AMD shares added 5.1% after the chipmaker beat earnings expectations. The company posted an adjusted quarterly profit of 92 cents per share, topping the Refinitiv consensus estimate by 16 cents. AMD also forecast better-than-expected full-year revenue, as demand remains strong for its data center chips.

Capri Holdings – Shares of the company behind Michael Kors and other luxury brands jumped 7.8% after a stronger-than-expected earnings report. Capri reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share for the last quarter, beating the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.69 per share. The company also hiked its profit forecast as demand for handbags and apparel remains strong.

Boston Scientific – Shares of the medical device manufacturer ticked 4.7% lower after reporting a disappointing outlook. Boston Scientific did, however, report quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, 1 cent over expectations. The company's revenue also beat a Refinitiv estimate.

Match Group – Match Group shares rose 5.3% even after the Tinder-parent company issued a weaker-than-expected full-year revenue forecast, as it projects pandemic will continue to hinder dating activity.

Under Armour – Shares of the apparel company rose 2.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight. The investment firm said that Under Armour looked like a buying opportunity after a weak January and that the company should be able to better manage supply chain issues than some of its peers.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Maggie Fitzgerald, Jesse Pound and Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting.