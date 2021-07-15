Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: AMC Entertainment, Delta, Morgan Stanley and More

Here are the stocks making notable moves on Thursday, July 15:

AMC Entertainment – Shares of the movie theater chain rebounded more than 6% to around $35 apiece after shedding 15% in the previous session. The price of the meme stock has been cut in half from its all-time high of $72.62 in early June. The shares have fallen about 37% in July alone amid a pullback in speculative names. GameStop, the original meme stock, is down nearly 25% this month.

Morgan Stanley – The bank's shares added nearly 1% after the bank's second-quarter earnings report beat expectations, boosted by strong equities trading and investment banking results. The bank posted earnings of $1.85 per share on revenues of $14.8 billion. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.65 per share on revenues of $13.9 billion.

Delta Air Lines – The airline stock jumped nearly 2.5% after Raymond James upgraded Delta to strong buy from market perform. The investment firm said in a note to clients that there was more clarity about costs after the company's recent earnings report.

Teleflex – The health care company's shares fell more than 11% amid concern about a proposed federal reimbursement cut for a Teleflex urology product. KeyBanc said in a note to clients that the proposal "creates additional uncertainty around TFX's most visible growth driver."

U.S. Bancorp – Shares of U.S. Bancorp rose more than 4% after the company reported better than expected quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share Thursday morning, beating analysts' estimates by 14 cents per share. The company also beat revenue estimates, delivering $5.78 billion for the second quarter.

Truist Financial – The bank stock jumped 3% after Truist beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter, with the release of loan loss reserves boosting profit. The financial company earned $1.55 in adjusted earnings per share on $5.65 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.19 in earnings per share and $5.48 billion in revenue.

American International Group – The insurance stock rose about 3% after AIG announced a deal with Blackstone to sell its affordable housing assets and an equity stake in its Life & Retirement insurance business to the asset management giant. Blackstone will also become a strategic asset management partner for AIG as part of the deal.

NortonLifeLock – Shares of the cybersecurity company slumped more than 3% after Norton said it was in advanced talks with Avast, a security software company based in London, about a potential acquisition.

-CNBC's Hannah Miao, Yun Li and Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting.

