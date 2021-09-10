Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Cigna, Affirm and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Here are the stocks making headlines in midday trading.

Apple – Shares of the tech giant fell 2.8% after a judge ruled that Apple could not force app developers to use in-app purchasing. The decision will allow developers to direct users to pay through another platform and cut out Apple, which takes a percentage of in-app purchases.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Cigna – The health insurance stock dropped 4% after Bank of America double downgraded Cigna to underperform from buy. The firm said in a note to clients that uncertainty about Cigna's future earnings meant investors should back away.

Affirm – Shares of the payments company soared about 31% after issuing quarterly results. Affirm reported revenue of $261.8 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations and marking a 71% growth. The buy now, pay later company also issued an upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Money Report

social media 6 mins ago

Apple Vs. Epic Ruling Reveals 70% of App Store Revenue Comes From Small Fraction of Customers Playing Games

Economy 11 mins ago

Paint Is Getting Costlier and Harder to Find, and This Could Just Be the Beginning

Aspen Aerogels – Shares of the materials company rose over 5% after Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Aspen with an overweight rating. The investment firm said Aspen, which makes fire-suppression products used in the oil and gas industry, could become a key supplier to the electric vehicle industry.

Take-Two Interactive – The video game stock slipped 1.4% after Take-Two announced that the latest version of its "Grand Theft Auto" franchise would be delayed by four months to "allow additional time to further polish the final products."

Toyota Motor – Shares of the Japanese automaker dipped 1.6% after Toyota cut its full-year production guidance. The company said the spread of Covid-19 in Asia was causing a shortage of parts for vehicles.

Sunrun – Shares of the residential solar installer jumped more than 4% after Needham initiated coverage on the company with a buy rating. The firm said Sunrun will benefit from electric vehicle adoption, a focus on energy resiliency, rising utility rates and heightened environmental awareness. The firm has a $75 target on the stock, which is 60% above where shares closed on Thursday.

Oatly – The alterative milk company Oatly gained over 7% after Cowen initiated coverage of the stock as an outperform, saying it has a long runway for growth and noting its global footprint, particularly as a first mover in Asia, as a "significant opportunity." Credit Suisse also added Oatly to its list of top outperform picks on Thursday.

Dave & Buster's – Shares of Dave & Buster's gained more than 6% after BMO raised its price target on the stock to $58 from $54 after the company's quarterly earnings report. The new price target is a new Street high. BMO said Dave & Buster's "cash flow outlook provides broader capital allocation opportunities."

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingTechnologyInvestment strategyApple Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us