Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Intel, Roku, Procter & Gamble and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

Intel — Shares popped 6.7% after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected second-quarter results and a return to profitability after two consecutive losing periods. Intel's forecast for the third quarter also came in above analyst expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings of 13 cents a share on revenue of $12.95 billion.

Roku — The streaming stock rallied nearly 10% after reporting a narrower-than-expected loss for the second quarter. Roku reported a loss of 76 cents a share and revenues of $847 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had anticipated a loss of $1.26 per share and $775 million in revenue.

Biogen — Biogen shares moved slightly lower after the biotechnology company said it's acquiring Reata Pharmaceuticals for $172.50 per share, in a cash deal valued at about $7.3 billion. Shares of Reata soared more than 51% on the news.

Procter & Gamble — The consumer giant saw shares rise more than 1% in premarket trading after the company reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations. However, P&G released a gloomy outlook for its fiscal 2024 sales that fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

Exxon Mobil — Shares moved slightly lower after the oil stock posted mixed second-quarter results. The company reported earnings of $1.94 a share, excluding items, which fell short of the $2.01 expected by analysts, per Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $82.91 billion, above the expected $80.19 billion.

Chevron — The oil stock lost nearly 1% even after reporting a beat on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter. Earnings fell from a year ago due to a drop in oil prices.

First Solar — Shares soared 12% after the solar company posted earnings per share of $1.59 on revenue of $811 million for the second quarter. Those results beat Wall Street expectations of 96 cents per share on revenue of $721 million, according to Refinitiv. The company also announced plans to invest up to $1.1 billion to build a fifth manufacturing facility in the U.S.

Enphase Energy — Shares of Enphase dropped more than 15% after the company posted second-quarter revenue Thursday of $711 million that fell short of analyst estimates of $722 million, according to Refinitiv. The stock also faced a wave of downgrades Friday morning from Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo and Roth MKM.



Sweetgreen — Shares of the salad chain slid more than 13% after the company posted weak sales that missed Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and a net loss of $27.3 million, or 24 cents per share. Sweetgreen did say it's aiming to turn a profit for the first time by 2024.



Ford Motor — The automaker said adoption of electric vehicles is going more slowly than the company forecast and that it expects to lose $4.5 billion on the EV business this year, widening losses from roughly $3 billion a year earlier. Otherwise, Ford posted strong quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Shares were flat in premarket trading.

Juniper Networks — Shares of the technology company fell 8% after Juniper's third-quarter guidance came in lighter than expected. The company said it expects earnings per share between 49 cents and 59 cents, with revenue between $1.34 billion and $1.44 billion. Analysts had penciled in 62 cents per share and $1.48 billion of revenue. The company's second-quarter results did come in slightly above expectations.

AstraZeneca — U.S.-listed shares of the drugmaker added more than 5% before the bell. The U.K.-based company reported second-quarter earnings of $2.15 per share on $11.42 billion in revenue. That surpassed the EPS of $1.95 expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv on revenues of $11.03 billion. AstraZeneca also said it would buy a portfolio of preclinical rare disease gene therapies from Pfizer for up to $1 billion.

Xpeng — The Chinese electric-vehicle stock jumped more than 6% in the premarket. Jefferies upgraded shares to a buy from a hold, citing Xpeng's joint development plan with Volkswagen.

New York Community Bancorp — The regional bank stock rose about 2% before the bell after JPMorgan upgraded New York Community Bancorp to an overweight rating from neutral. The Wall Street firm called the company a "massive market share taker" in its upgrade.

Mondelez International — Mondelez International added 2.7% before the bell on strong second-quarter results. The snack maker on Thursday reported earnings of 76 cents a share, excluding items, on $8.51 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated EPS of 69 cents and revenue of $8.21 billion.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Yun Li and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.