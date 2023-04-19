Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: United Airlines, Netflix, Morgan Stanley and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

United Airlines — The airline lost 0.9% in the premarket after it announced a net loss for the first quarter. United posted a loss of 63 cents per share, which is 10 cents smaller than the 73-cent estimated loss from analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company reported $11.43 billion in revenue, slightly above the $11.42 billion estimated.

Interactive Brokers Group — Shares of the electronic broker were down 3.7% after the company reported a miss on earnings in the first quarter. The company posted earnings per share of $1.35, which fell below the $1.41 consensus estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Netflix – Shares of the streaming giant fell more than 2% after the company reported mixed results on the delayed rollout of its crackdown on password-sharing, which was originally scheduled for the first quarter. Revenue came in slightly below the analyst consensus from Refinitiv, although earnings topped estimates.

Western Alliance - Shares of the beaten-down regional bank jumped more than 20% in premarket trading after Western Alliance said its deposits have been rebounding in April after declining 11% in the first quarter. Wedbush upgraded the stock to outperform after Western Alliance's quarterly report despite the bank's net income falling more than 50% from the previous quarter.

Travelers — The insurance stock added more than 3% before the bell after beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average component reported adjusted earnings of $4.11 a share on $9.40 billion in net premiums.

Intel — Shares were down almost 2% after the semiconductor manufacturer announced it would be discontinuing its bitcoin mining chip series, Blockscale, after just a year of production.

Abbott Laboratories — The medical device company advanced 2.8% after beating top- and bottom-line expectations and reaffirming guidance. The company reported $1.03 in earnings per share on revenue of $9.75 billion for the first quarter, while analysts polled by FactSet anticipated 99 cents in per-share earnings on $9.67 billion in revenue. The company said it still expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to come in between $4.30 and $4.50, in line with the $4.39 consensus estimate of analysts.

U.S. Bancorp — Shares of the bank were up 1.7% after it announced an earnings and revenue beat for the first quarter. U.S. Bancorp posted $1.16 earnings per share and revenue of $7.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated per-share earnings of $1.12 and revenue of $7.12 billion. Meanwhile, the bank reported its quarter-end deposits were down 3.7% to $505.3 billion.

Rivian Automotive — The electric-vehicle maker slipped about 2% after being downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to sector perform from outperform. The Wall Street firm remains constructive on the longer-term outlook for the stock, but sees limited catalysts to accelerate profitability in the near term. It also slashed its price target in half, to $14 from $28 per share.

ASML Holding – Shares of the chipmaker lost 2.6% in early morning trading after the company reported net bookings for the first quarter were down 46% year-over-year on "mixed signals" from customers as they work through inventory. The shares fell despite ASML reporting an earnings beat for the quarter.

Boeing — Shares of the industial rgiant dipped 0.6% in premarket after CEO Dave Calhoun said that a flaw detected in some of its 737 Max planes won't hinder its supply chain plans for increased production of its bestselling jetliner this year. The company disclosed a flaw with some of its 737 Max planes last week and said it was likely to delay deliveries.

Morgan Stanley — Shares were down 3.2% after the bank announced its quarterly earnings. The investment bank and wealth manager posted earnings per share of $1.70 for the first quarter, greater than the $1.62 estimate from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Overall revenue came in at $14.52 billion, above the $13.92 billion consensus estimate from Refinitiv as equities and fixed income trading units performed better than expected. One growth area was wealth management, where revenue increased by 11% from a year ago. The shares, which are outperforming most other banks this year, eased by 2% in early trading despite the results.

Ally Financial — The digital financial services company's shares were down 1.3% after its first quarter earnings and revenue missed Wall Street's expectations. Ally posted per-share earnings of 82 cents, while analysts had anticipated 86 cents per share, according to FactSet data. The bank's adjusted total net revenue also fell below estimates, coming in at $2.05 billion versus the $2.07 billion consensus estimate from FactSet analysts.

Intuitive Surgical — Shares jumped 8.1% after Intuitive Surgical reported an earnings and revenue beat. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, topping against a consensus estimate of $1.20 per share, according to FactSet. Revenue grew 14% from the prior year, coming in at $1.70 billion, compared to estimates of $1.59 billion.

Tesla - Shares dropped more than 2% in the premarket after Tesla slashed prices on some of its Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles in the U.S. The cuts come ahead of Tesla's earnings report after the bell on Wednesday and is the sixth time the EV maker has lowered prices in the U.S. this year.

Zions Bancorporation — The regional bank stock jumped nearly 4% in premarket before its earnings report after the bell Wednesday. Investors could be getting optimistic after its peer Western Alliance said in its first-quarter that deposits have stabilized since last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

CDW — The IT company's shares plunged 10.6% after it reported a weaker-than-expected preliminary quarterly earnings report. CDW issued quarterly revenue guidance of $5.1 billion, falling below the FactSet analysts' consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. The company said it was significantly impacted by more cautious buying amid economic uncertainty. It also issued guidance for its full-year earnings to fall "modestly below" 2022 levels.

Citizens Financial Group — Shares were down almost 4% after the company's first-quarter earnings disappointed investors. Citizens Financial's earnings per share came in at $1, while analysts had estimated $1.13, according to Refinitiv data. The company's revenue of $2.13 billion also came below analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial reported a 4.7% decline in deposits to $172.2 billion.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Tanaya Macheel, John Melloy, Michelle Fox, Yun Li, Jesse Pound and Kristina Partsinevelos contributed reporting