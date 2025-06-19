Stop saying ‘hope you're well' in emails—to get attention and gain influence, do this instead

You're about to send an email. Maybe it’s to a client, a hiring manager, or a colleague you haven’t spoken to in a while. Reflexively, you start typing, “Hope you're well.”

While you may genuinely mean it, it doesn’t give the recipient a reason to keep reading — and in some cases, it might even prompt them to skip your message entirely.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As a keynote speaker, LinkedIn Learning instructor, and bestselling author of “Unforgettable Presence,” I help professionals improve how they communicate in high-stakes moments. If your opener doesn’t stand out, the rest of your message might never get read.

Your opening isn't filler, it's the first impression, so you should give it as much thought as the rest of your email.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Why 'hope you’re well' isn’t helping

The problem isn’t that this phrase is rude — it's just forgettable.

“Hope you’re well” has become the email equivalent of boring, autopilot small talk. It's so common that most people are probably skimming over that line. In some cases, it can even feel impersonal or lazy, especially if you're emailing someone you haven’t spoken to in a while.

In addition to "hope you're well," you should also avoid:

Autopilot language: If your opener could be copied and pasted into 100 other emails without changing anything, it’s probably too generic.

If your opener could be copied and pasted into 100 other emails without changing anything, it’s probably too generic. Abrupt asks: Jumping straight into a request — especially without a relationship — can feel transactional.

Jumping straight into a request — especially without a relationship — can feel transactional. Empty enthusiasm: “Happy Monday!” or “Hope your week is off to a great start!” often feels like filler, unless there’s a real tie-in. If you do want to use one of these, add something personal to give it weight, like: “Happy Monday! I hope you had a great weekend. I tried [X activity] for the first time and had so much fun.”

What to say instead

A strong opener feels human, specific, and intentional. Because whether you’re following up, making an introduction, or kicking off a project, how you start will influence what comes next.

Here are a few simple but powerful ways to move beyond “hope you're well” and craft a message that actually gets attention and builds relationships:

1. Reference a shared touchpoint

If you’ve connected before — even briefly — use that. Reminding someone where you left off gives your message instant context.

Try this:

“Great chatting a few months back at the [X conference or event].”

“I appreciated your insights during yesterday’s strategy meeting.”

2. Show energy

When you can prime people to think positively using positive words and phrases, it’s a win-win for everyone. This kind of opener is especially effective when you want to feel warm and action-oriented.

Try this:

“Looking forward to collaborating on this project, and wanted to share a quick update.”

“I’ve been thinking a lot about our conversation and am excited to share an idea with you.”

3. Acknowledge timing (when it’s relevant)

You don’t have to ignore the fact that you’re reaching out during a busy stretch or after some time has passed. But skip the default pleasantries and be more intentional.

Try this:

“I know it's a busy season for you; I wanted to make sure this opportunity didn’t get missed.”

“Reaching out ahead of next month’s deadlines to make sure we’re aligned.”

4. Make it about them

This works especially well in networking or outreach emails.

Try this:

“Congrats on the recent launch! If it's helpful, I'd be happy to share what I thought worked really well so you can replicate it for future launches.”

“I saw your post on [X topic] and it really stuck with me, so I wanted to say thank you.”

Lorraine K. Lee is an award-winning keynote speaker and CEO of RISE Learning Solutions. She's also the best-selling author of "Unforgettable Presence: Get Seen, Gain Influence, and Catapult Your Career," which was named a must-read by the Next Big Idea Club. She teaches popular courses with LinkedIn Learning and Stanford Continuing Studies. Past clients include Zoom, Cisco, LinkedIn, ASICS, McKinsey & Company, and many others.

Are you ready to buy a house? Take Smarter by CNBC Make It's new online course How to Buy Your First Home. Expert instructors will help you weigh the cost of renting vs. buying, financially prepare, and confidently navigate every step of the process—from mortgage basics to closing the deal. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through July 15, 2025.