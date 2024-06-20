Money Report

Super Micro, Dell shares jump as Elon Musk calls them suppliers to xAI supercomputer project

Shares of Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer jumped Thursday after Elon Musk revealed that the two hardware makers will provide servers to help his artificial intelligence startup xAI develop a supercomputer.

"Dell is assembling half of the racks that are going into the supercomputer that xAI is building," Musk said in an X post, adding that Super Micro will also be involved.

Dell shares climbed more than 3% in premarket trading, while Super Micro popped roughly 5%.

Musk has promised to build a $500 million "Dojo" supercomputer in Buffalo, New York, and a "super dense, water-cooled supercomputer cluster" at the company's factory in Austin, Texas. The technology would potentially help Tesla develop the computer vision and large language models needed for robots and autonomous vehicles.

Musk founded xAI last year as a challenger to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. Musk also co-founded OpenAI.

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell, said Wednesday in an X post that his firm is building a "Dell AI factory" with Nvidia to power Musk's AI bot Grok.

