Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Supreme Court lets Trump administration resume deportations of immigrants to countries other than their own

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Law enforcement walk with Leonardo Fabian Cando Juntamay as he was detained in the Bronx during ICE led operations to apprehend illegal immigrants on Tuesday January 28, 2025 in New York, NY. 
Matt McClain | The Washington Post | Getty Images
  • The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to resume quick deportations of certain immigrants to countries other than their own without advance warning.
  • The court lifted an injunction that a federal District Court judge had imposed that blocked the practice. Monday's order by the Supreme Court will remain in effect as an appeal in the case by the Trump administration plays out.
  • The Supreme Court's three liberal justices dissented from the order.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to resume quick deportations of certain immigrants to countries other than their own without advance warning, and the chance to challenge it on the grounds that they might end up being tortured or killed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The court lifted an injunction that a federal District Court judge in Massachusetts had imposed that blocked the practice, which was put into place after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January.

Monday's order by the Supreme Court will remain in effect as an appeal in the case by the Trump administration plays out.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Supreme Court's three liberal justices dissented from the order.

"In matters of life and death, it is best to proceed with caution," one of those justices, Sonia Sotomayor, wrote.

"In this case, the Government took the opposite approach," Sotomayor wrote.

Money Report

news 50 mins ago

How Fanatics is teaching business acumen to pro athletes

news 1 hour ago

Fed Chair Powell speaks on Capitol Hill this week with politics front and center

"It wrongfully deported one plaintiff to Guatemala, even though an Immigration Judge found he was likely to face torture there," she wrote. "Then, in clear violation of a court order, it deported six more to South Sudan, a nation the State Department considers too unsafe for all but its most critical personnel."

"An attentive District Court's timely intervention only narrowly prevented a third set of unlawful removals to Libya," Sotomayor wrote.

"Rather than allowing our lower court colleagues to manage this high-stakes litigation with the care and attention it plainly requires, this Court now intervenes to grant the Government emergency relief from an order it has repeatedly defied," she wrote. "I cannot join so gross an abuse of the Court's equitable discretion."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us