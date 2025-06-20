Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Supreme Court rejects fast track of Trump tariff challenge by toy companies

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

A person walks past the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • The Supreme Court ruling gives the Trump administration more time to file its response to the challenge from two toy companies.
  • The two toy companies argued that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act did not give Trump the authority to implement his tariffs.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to expedite a challenge to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The ruling from the nation's high court means that the Trump administration now has the standard 30-day window to file its response to the challenge from two toy companies.

The two small family-owned companies, Learning Resources and hand2mind, argued that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give Trump the authority to implement his tariffs on products from China.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The companies on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to expedite consideration of their challenge and bypass a federal appeals court.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us