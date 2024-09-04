Sweden’s Volvo Cars scraps plan to sell only electric vehicles by 2030

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars abandoned its near-term goal of selling only electric vehicles, citing a need to be "pragmatic and flexible" amid changing market conditions and cooling demand.

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars on Wednesday abandoned its near-term goal of selling only electric vehicles, citing a need to be "pragmatic and flexible" amid changing market conditions and cooling demand.

Volvo Cars, which is owned by China's Geely Holding, had been among the first legacy carmakers to promise a complete switch to EVs. The firm said its long-term aim remains to become a fully electric carmaker.

However, the company announced that it now aims for between 90% and 100% of its cars sold to be fully electric or plug-in hybrid models by 2030, while up to 10% will allow for a limited number of mild hybrid models.

The target replaces a 2021 pledge for Volvo Cars' lineup to be fully electric by the end of the decade.

The move means Volvo Cars follows in the footsteps of other industry players in scaling back its EV ambitions. Germany-based carmakers Mercedes-Benz Group and Volkswagen have both previously announced a shift in their respective EV strategies.

"An electric car provides a superior driving experience and increases possibilities for using advanced technologies that improve the overall customer experience," Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, said Wednesday in the written statement.

"However, it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds of adoption," he said.

"We are pragmatic and flexible, while retaining an industry-leading position on electrification and sustainability," he said.

Shares of Volvo Cars traded more than 4% lower Wednesday.

Volvo Cars said the share of fully electric cars in its lineup stood at 26% during the second quarter of 2024, noting that this is the highest level among its premium peers. It said its electrified share, referring to EVs and plug-in hybrids, accounted for 48%.

Underlining the challenges facing its electrification ambitions, Volvo Cars said there had been a slower-than-expected rollout of charging infrastructure, a withdrawal of government incentives in some markets and additional uncertainty prompted by recent tariffs on EVs in various markets.

Volvo Cars said these developments show that there continues to be a need "for stronger and more stable government policies" in order to support the transition away from fossil fuels.