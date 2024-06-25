Tesla recalls Cybertruck to fix faulty windshield wipers, loose trim

Tesla issued two new recalls for the Cybertruck, one to fix windshield wipers with faulty motor controllers and the other to fix loose trim that can rattle or fall off.

The recalls are the third and fourth in the U.S. for Tesla's newest electric vehicle, which began shipping to customers in late 2023.

In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration disclosures, Tesla said from Nov. 13, 2023, to June 6, 2024, its U.S. Cybertruck "vehicle population" amounted to 11,688 trucks.

Tesla has issued two more recalls for its Cybertruck pickups in the U.S., as the automaker continues to face challenges with its newest electric vehicle about six months after beginning deliveries.

The latest recalls — the third and fourth for the Cybertruck — involve physical repairs that would typically require booking an appointment with Tesla service. One is to fix problems with trim pieces, which can loosen and fall off the trunk, and the other is to address faulty motor controllers in the front windshield wipers.

A recall report dated June 19, and posted on the website for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, says that if a trim piece "separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision." Tesla plans to "replace or rework" that trim piece, to ensure "sufficient adhesion," the report said.

According to a second safety recall report on the NHTSA site, on some vehicles, "the front windshield wiper motor controller may stop functioning due to electrical overstress to the gate driver component." The report said a "non-functioning windshield wiper may reduce visibility in certain operating conditions, which may increase the risk of a collision." Tesla plans to replace the motor controller in the Cybertruck windshield wipers for customers.

The electric vehicle maker didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Four years after CEO Elon Musk first unveiled the Cybertruck and two years after production was supposed to begin, the vehicle hit the market — with limited deliveries — in November at a launch event in Austin, Texas.

Musk described it at the time as a "better truck than a truck, while also being a better sports car than a sports car in the same package." He frequently touts the truck as a vehicle that "looks like the future."

An earlier Cybertruck recall was issued to repair an accelerator pedal issue. The pedal could come loose and get trapped in the interior trim of the vehicle, causing "unintended acceleration," a problem seen in a viral TikTok video made by a Cybertruck owner.

The recall disclosures for the windshield wiper issue said that from Nov. 13, 2023, to June 6, 2024, there was a "vehicle population" of 11,688 Cybertrucks. The number suggests an initially slow start for the Cybertruck, Tesla's first entry in the U.S. pickup market, where it's going up against the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T.

In its first-quarter shareholder update, Tesla said Cybertruck production capacity exceeded 125,000 per year. At Tesla's annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, Musk said the company hit a record of 1,300 Cybertruck shipments in a week.

Beyond the Cybertruck troubles, it's been a tough first half of the year for Tesla. The stock price is down 25% year to date, and sales have been declining due to an aging lineup, increased competition in China and brand deterioration that a recent survey attributed partly to Musk's "antics" and "political rants." The company is undergoing a broad restructuring that's included cutting headcount by at least 14%.

Tesla is expected to report second-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers as soon as early July.

