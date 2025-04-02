Tesla shares rise on unconfirmed report Elon Musk could be leaving DOGE post soon

At it session lows, it had dropped as much as 6.4% on the back of weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the first quarter.

The report — which cites Trump insiders — noted that, while President Donald Trump is pleased with Musk and the DOGE spending cuts that have been pushed through, the two decided in recent days that the billionaire would soon return to his businesses.

Tesla shares rose Wednesday after Politico reported that Elon Musk could leave his post at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, paving the way for the CEO to return his focus on the struggling EV maker.

The White House later called the report "garbage."

The stock was last up about 5%. At it session lows, it had dropped as much as 6.4% on the back of weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the first quarter.

The report — which cites Trump insiders — noted that, while President Donald Trump is pleased with Musk and the DOGE spending cuts that have been pushed through, the two decided in recent days that the billionaire would soon return to his businesses. NBC News is reporting that Trump told the cabinet Musk could leave in the coming months.

Wednesday's report comes during a tough stretch for Tesla. Despite Wednesday's gains, the stock has dropped more than 5% over the past month. Year to date, it has tumbled more than 31%. Shares also shed 36% in the first quarter, marking their biggest quarterly drop since 2022.

Musk's role in the White House is one factor weighing on Tesla's stock. It has sparked waves of protests, boycotts and violent attacks on Tesla stores and vehicles around the world. Trump's automotive tariffs are also a concern as they involve Tesla's key suppliers — notably in Mexico and China.

"My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone, went roughly in half," Musk said on Sunday night at a rally he held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to promote a Republican judge he backed in Tuesday's state supreme court election, Brad Schimel. "This is a very expensive job is what I'm saying."

In addition to holding the rally in Wisconsin, Musk spent millions and frequently posted about the race on his social network X. Judge Susan Crawford, who won the seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, was backed by Democrats and progressive groups who criticized Musk, his money and influence on the race as well as his DOGE work in their campaigns.

Separately, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander urged the city to sue Tesla on behalf of NYC pension funds citing Musk's work for the White House.

In a Tuesday statement, Lander's office said: "The basis of the potential litigation are the material misstatements from Tesla claiming that CEO Elon Musk spends significant time on the company and is highly active in its management, despite his helming the Trump Administration's DOGE initiative, spending little of his time actually managing Tesla, and promoting policies that are actively harmful to Tesla's business."

CNBC reached out to the White House for comment.