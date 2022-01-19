The 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs in the United States — Some Pay Over $100,000 a Year

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we work even two years later – and because of the crisis, jobs that hardly existed five years ago are now some of the most in-demand positions throughout the United States.

On Tuesday, LinkedIn released its 2022 Jobs on the Rise list highlighting the 25 fastest-growing positions over the last five years, based on the job titles with highest growth rates on its website between January 2017 and July 2021.

The jobs at the top of the list such as vaccine specialist, customer marketing manager and machine learning engineer have seen hiring skyrocket as a result of the pandemic. These jobs have seen "hundreds to thousands of new hires over the last five years," according to LinkedIn, with some jobs, like vaccine specialist, going from almost no jobs in 2017 to having hundreds of open positions in 2021.

"If you asked me two years ago to guess what the top job in 2022 would be, I wouldn't have said 'vaccine specialist' in a million years," Dan Roth, the editor-in-chief and vice president at LinkedIn tells CNBC Make It.

Other tech roles have become popular because the pandemic has increased our dependence on the internet. "Several of these positions, especially customer marketing managers and user experience researchers, are helping companies figure out how to reach their customers better online," Roth notes.

Some positions have risen in demand for non-pandemic reasons: "diversity and inclusion manager" which ranks number two on LinkedIn's list, became a sought-after role after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, which reignited outrage against racism and police brutality. "The demand from employees for having an inclusive workforce that reflects the actual world we live in is here to stay," Roth says.

Twenty-four of the 25 positions on LinkedIn's list offer remote or flexible job opportunities, another trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic. In the past, Roth says it was "extremely rare" to see such a high volume of remote jobs, but employers are responding to calls for flexibility to attract and retain talent in a tight labor market.

Here are the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in 2022, according to LinkedIn; you can read the full list of the top 25 jobs here.

1. Vaccine Specialist

Industries: Health care, Government Administration, Staffing and Recruiting

Job description: Vaccine specialists may work in the research, development, production or distribution of vaccines, though many of the jobs are found in medical sales.

Salary range (from Glassdoor): $53,000-$106,000

Top locations hiring: New York City Metropolitan Area, Greater Boston, Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

2. Diversity and Inclusion Manager

Industries: Higher Education, Nonprofit Organization Management, Health care

Job description: Diversity and inclusion managers usually lead a team of people supporting initiatives related to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within an organization.

Salary range: $60,000-$145,000

Top locations hiring: Washington D.C.-Baltimore Area, New York City Metropolitan Area, Greater Chicago Area

3. Customer Marketing Manager

Industries: Computer Software, Internet, Information Technology and Services

Job description: Customer marketing managers often sit between sales and marketing departments, helping develop and execute marketing activities to drive customer advocacy and engagement, such as awards programs and events.

Salary range: $89,900-$154,000

Top locations hiring: San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Boston, Greater Chicago Area

4. Machine Learning Engineer

Industries: Internet, Computer Software, Information Technology and Services

Job description: Machine learning engineers develop and implement self-running artificial intelligence algorithms and systems for products and applications.

Salary range: $72,600-$170,000

Top locations hiring: San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle Area, Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

5. Process Development Scientist

Industries: Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Research

Job description: Process development scientists research and develop ways to manufacture products and streamline existing manufacturing processes.

Salary range: $52,000-$119,000

Top locations hiring: Greater Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Philadelphia

6. Business Development Representative

Industries: Computer Software, Information Technology and Services, Internet

Job description: Business development representatives are usually early-career salespeople responsible for identifying and reaching out to prospective clients.

Salary range: $35,000-$68,200

Top locations hiring: Greater Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Chicago Area

7. Search Marketing Manager

Industries: Marketing and Advertising, Information Technology and Services, Internet

Job description: Search marketing managers develop paid search marketing campaigns across digital channels.

Salary range: $46,000-$90,400

Top locations hiring: New York City Metropolitan Area, Greater Chicago Area, Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

8. User Experience Researcher

Industries: Internet, Computer Software, Information Technology and Services

Job description: User experience researchers research user motivations, preferences and behaviors to help inform business strategy and product development.

Salary range: $68,800-$151,000

Top locations hiring: San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle Area, New York City Metropolitan Area

9. Business System Administrator

Industries: Computer Software, Information Technology and Services, Financial Services

Job description: Business system administrators are responsible for installing and maintaining a company's hardware and software systems.

Salary range: $52,400-$110,000

Top locations hiring: Salt Lake City Metropolitan Area, Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

10. Analyst Relations Specialist

Industries: Financial Services, Investment Management, Information Technology and Services

Job description: Analyst relations specialists act as liaisons between industry analysts or influencers, who often work for independent research and consulting firms, and a company's internal marketing teams and/or senior leadership.

Salary range: $53,500-$147,000

Top locations hiring: New York City Metropolitan Area, Greater Boston, San Francisco Bay Area

