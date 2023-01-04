The 10 Jobs People Are Most Likely to Quit in 2023, According to New Research

As people set resolutions for 2023, there's one goal at the top of many lists: quitting an unfulfilling job.

Nearly half (46%) of U.S. workers plan to look for a new job in the next six months, citing low pay as their No. 1 reason for eyeing greener pastures.

That's according to a new report from human resource consulting firm Robert Half, which surveyed 2,500 professionals between October and November 2022.

Gen Zers, working parents and employees who have been with their company for less than five years are the most likely to switch jobs in early 2023, the report found.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

But which jobs will see the highest quit rates this year?

People in customer service, human resources and technology roles are most likely to resign soon, according to a new report from Payscale.

Here are the top 10 jobs people appear most likely to quit in the near future, per Payscale's research:

To determine the ranking, Payscale looked at the hiring and quit rates for dozens of occupations from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and asked more than 80,000 respondents if they were actively seeking a new job or planning to soon.

Payscale also considered salary data for more than 1.1 million U.S. workers on their website posted between October 2021 and October 2022 to see where wages were growing the slowest — a big determinant for employees quitting their jobs.

Mandated returns to the office could be driving resignations among workers in these roles, many of which have been remote since early 2020, Lexi Clarke, vice president of people at Payscale, says.

Many of the industries represented on the list, including tech and human resources, have also been under strain in recent months, Clarke adds, leaving workers "especially susceptible" to burnout and looking for a way out, especially if pay increases are meager and promotions don't materialize.

Despite continued fear of a recession, Clarke says now is still a solid time to switch jobs, pointing to historically low layoffs and the fact that job openings continue to outstrip the number of workers available to fill them.

"We will likely see an uptick in unemployment, but the percentage increase remains to be seen," Clarke says. "The number of professional opportunities is still much higher than what it was in 2019, which is a strong indication of a competitive job market and hints that there's a good chance that it will continue to be a candidate's market moving into 2023."

Check out:

10 'recession-proof' jobs that will be in demand even during a potential economic downturn in 2023

Nearly half of American workers are hoping for a promotion or raise in 2023

The resume-like doc to keep on your desktop for when a dream job opportunity pops up: 'You want to be ready'

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter