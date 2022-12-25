The 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the South

The wealthiest neighborhood in the South is Fisher Island, an exclusive 216-acre island a couple miles off the coast of Miami — and it's only accessible by helicopter or by boat.

With less than 400 residents, $90 million condos and an exclusive golf course, Fisher Island ranks first in terms of median home values, according to a recent analysis of ZIP codes by realty service RealtyHop.

Homes here cost a median of $6.1 million — more than double the amount you'd pay for almost all of the homes in the rest of the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the South.

That's followed by two other small, beachfront neighborhoods, including Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, near Charleston Harbor, and Anna Maria, Florida, near Tampa, which have homes closer to a median value of $3 million.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Here's a look at the rankings.

1. Fisher Island, Florida (33109)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,100,000

2. Sullivan's Island, South Carolina (29482)

Median home sale price in 2022: $3,200,000

3. Anna Maria, Florida (34216)

Median home sale price in 2022: $2,800,000

4. West Lake Hills, Texas (78746)

Median home sale price in 2022: $2,275,000

5. Great Falls, Virginia (22066)

Median home sale price in 2022: $1,650,000

6. Naples, Florida (34102)

Median home sale price in 2022: $1,647,000

7. McLean, Virginia (22101)

Median home sale price in 2022: $1,605,000

8. Highland Park, Texas (75205)

Median home sale price in 2022: $1,590,000

9. University Park, Texas (75225)

Median home sale price in 2022: $1,550,000

10. Atlanta (30327)

Median home sale price in 2022: $1,450,000

Aside from the top three spots, the list is mostly rounded out by posh suburbs in Washington, D.C. and Dallas. Overall, the median home price is just under $2.4 million across the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes.

The analysis examined ZIP codes in the South as defined by the Census Bureau, which includes the following places: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia.

To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at prices for all types of homes in all ZIP codes in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 19, 2022. Listings with invalid ZIP codes, including single-building ZIP codes, were excluded.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: People with perfect credit scores have 3 key traits in common, Experian reports