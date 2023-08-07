The 10 most in-demand summer vacation destinations in the United States—3 are in Florida

The countdown to the end of summer is officially here, but that doesn't mean taking that vacation you've been thinking about isn't feasible. And according to a recent report, you likely won't have to travel very far to visit some summer's hottest destinations.

HomeToGo released its 2023 ranking of the most popular travel destinations in the U.S. based on the rate of growth for traveler search demand.

The ranking was determined based on travelers looking for stays in the U.S. between January 1, 2023 and July 20, 2023, with check-in dates between July 1-August 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The No. 1 most in-demand summer travel destination: Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Jacksonville Beach, Florida topped the list of the most in-demand summer destinations. Search demand for the location increased 136.73%, compared to 2022.

The city is part of a group of communities referred to as the Jacksonville beaches, which include Mayport, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Ponte Vedra Beach.

Jacksonville Beach offers vast stretches of beaches, a golf course, a famous fishing pier and several water activities. According to the Visit Florida website, it is also a popular attraction among surfers.

Michael Warren | Istock | Getty Images

Top 10 most in-demand summer destinations in the U.S.

Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Myrtle Beach, S.C. Miramar Beach, Fla. Seaside, Fla. Mammoth Lakes, Calif. North Topsail Beach, N.C. Des Moines, Iowa Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Nashville, Tenn. Truro, Mass.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is the second hottest U.S. summer destination. The city had a 130.07% rise in search demand compared to last year.

Located along the 60-mile Grand Strand of the Atlantic Coast, Myrtle Beach is one of the major tourism centers in South Carolina and averages 19 million visitors a year, according to Visit Myrtle Beach.

The famous beach town offers visitors nearly 60 miles of beaches that are peppered with golf courses and two state parks featuring hiking and biking trails. Tourists don't have to look far to find live music and cultural events along the iconic oceanfront boardwalk, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Sean Pavone | Istock | Getty Images

The second location on the list is Miramar Beach in Florida. It is located between Destin and the popular travel destination of 30A. Compared to 2022, the beach town saw an increase of 125.18% in search demand.

Miramar Beach offers visitors the chance to enjoy the white sand beaches and an opportunity to see reptiles at Gator Beach, which is home to hundreds of alligators. It is also home to the Silver Sands Premium Outlets mall, which features stores like adidas, Disney, Nike, and more.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.