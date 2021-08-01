The 15 Most Affordable States for Millennials

If you're a millennial looking to live somewhere new, you are most likely considering factors like financial security, job opportunities and quality of life.

That's according to personal finance website WalletHub, which ranked the best and worst states for millennials in 2021. Here, WalletHub defines millennials as those between ages 24 and 40.

One key metric WalletHub considered was affordability, which tends to be particularly important to this age group. To determine each state's affordability, the site looked at the cost of living, the average price of a Starbucks latte, millennials' average monthly earnings, housing costs, millennial homeownership rates and annual child-care expenses. Average monthly earnings recieved the most weight in the ranking.

To quantify the cost of living for each state, WalletHub used the cost of living index from The Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER), an organization that supports research affecting the quality of life of communities. The average score for all the places C2ER looks at equals 100, and each place's individual score represents a percentage of the average.

Below, take a look at the top 15 most affordable U.S. states for millennials in 2021.

15. Indiana

Average monthly earnings: $4,376

$4,376 Millennial homeownership rate: 65.68%

65.68% Cost of living index: 95.26

14. Georgia

Average monthly earnings: $4,594

$4,594 Millennial homeownership rate: 54.60%

54.60% Cost of living index: 93.23

Twenty20

13. Tennessee

Average monthly earnings: $4,528

$4,528 Millennial homeownership rate: 59.55%

59.55% Cost of living index: 92.24

12. Minnesota

Average monthly earnings: $5,157

$5,157 Millennial homeownership rate: 69.33%

69.33% Cost of living index: 102.42

11. Kentucky

Average monthly earnings: $4,262

$4,262 Millennial homeownership rate: 61.83%

61.83% Cost of living index: 92.58

Dan Brouillette | Bloomberg | Getty Images

10. South Dakota

Average monthly earnings: $4,229

$4,229 Millennial homeownership rate: 65.83%

65.83% Cost of living index: 100.11

9. Ohio

Average monthly earnings: $4,505

$4,505 Millennial homeownership rate: 62.74%

62.74% Cost of living index: 92.34

8. Michigan

Average monthly earnings: $4,703

$4,703 Millennial homeownership rates: 68.08%

68.08% Cost of living index: 90.54

Twenty20

7. Iowa

Average monthly earnings: $4,545

$4,545 Millennial homeownership rate: 71.5%

71.5% Cost of living index: 98.29

6. Texas

Average monthly earnings: $5,245

$5,245 Millennial homeownership rate: 58.04%

58.04% Cost of living index: 96.76

5. New York

Average monthly earnings: $6,679

$6,679 Millennial homeownership rate: 44.0%

44.0% Cost of living index: 111.82

Tom Boyle | Getty Images

4. Illinois

Average monthly earnings: $5,309

$5,309 Millennial homeownership rate: 59.42%

59.42% Cost of living index: 99.92

3. Missouri

Average monthly earnings: $4,418

$4,418 Millennial homeownership rate: 65.81%

65.81% Cost of living index: 89.95

2. North Dakota

Average monthly earnings: $5,134

$5,134 Millennial homeownership rate: 64.09%

64.09% Cost of living index: 107.47

1. Washington

Average monthly earnings: $6,641

$6,641 Millennial homeownership rate: 53.35%

53.35% Cost of living index: 113.87

Two years ago, millennials became the largest generation in the U.S., surpassing baby boomers. Today, millennials make-up the largest portion of the workforce, spend the most on goods and services and account for nearly 80 million Americans.

But millennials face numerous financial challenges, such as student loans and stagnant wages. That may be why affordability is a key issue for millennials when determining where to live.

