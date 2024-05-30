The Chicago-area house from ‘Home Alone' is on the market for $5.25 million—take a look inside

Over 30 years since the release of the classic film "Home Alone," the iconic house featured in the movie is up for sale.

Located in the Chicago suburbs, 671 Lincoln Avenue Winnetka, Illinois 60093 is on the market for $5.25 million, according to representatives from the Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group.

The redbrick Georgian home was built in 1921 and is 9,126 square feet, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also has four fireplaces, first-floor and second-floor laundry, a gym, a private movie theater room, and an indoor sports court.

The house sits on a 0.534-acre lot. It was last sold in 2012 for $1.585 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Illinois home was fully renovated and expanded in 2018, and while most of it looks completely different than when it was featured in "Home Alone," fans will notice several things that haven't changed, like the front door and the central staircase where Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister goes sledding.

"That was in the movie and it's classic," the current owners of the house told The Wall Street Journal. "We didn't want to take that out or touch it in any way."

The listing also states that the formal living and dining room spaces, "all remain largely unchanged in form and structure."

Part of the expansion included adding a sun-drenched family room with walls of French doors that open up to the backyard. The house also has a three-car attached heated garage.

The sale will also include a Lego replica of the house and a large Kevin Lego figure that Lego gifted to the current owners, according to The Wall Street Journal.

