The income it takes to join the top 5% of earners in your state—in 12 states it's over $500,000

You'll need to clear $330,000 in household income to be considered part of the top 5% of earners in the U.S., according to a new analysis by GOBankingRates.
But in 12 states, the bar is much higher. In these places, the average income for top-earning households exceeds $500,000 a year.
To determine how much income is needed to reach the top 5% in each state, GOBankingRates analyzed the most recent Census data from 2023. Each state was ranked by the average income of its top 5% of households.
Connecticut ranks highest with an average top 5% income of $637,673 — more than seven times the state's median household income, according to the study. California, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey also rank near the top, each with average top 5% incomes over $600,000.
According to the analysis, the average income among the top 5% of households exceeds $500,000 in the following states:
- Connecticut: $637,673
- California: $619,938
- Massachusetts: $619,385
- New York: $619,178
- New Jersey: $616,334
- Washington: $573,110
- Colorado: $535,056
- Virginia: $534,776
- Maryland: $522,117
- Illinois: $514,347
- New Hampshire: $510,730
- Hawaii: $505,977
At the other end of the list, the average income of the top 5% is lowest in West Virginia, at just over $380,000 — still well above the state's median of $57,917, but only about two-thirds of what top earners make in high-income states like Connecticut or California.
Money Report
Here's a look at the top 5% income threshold and median income for each state, in alphabetical order:
Alabama
- Average household income for top 5%: $388,183
- Median household income: $62,027
Alaska
- Average household income for top 5%: $477,622
- Median household income: $89,336
Arizona
- Average household income for top 5%: $461,017
- Median household income: $76,872
Arkansas
- Average household income for top 5%: $364,124
- Median household income: $58,773
California
- Average household income for top 5%: $619,938
- Median household income: $96,334
Colorado
- Average household income for top 5%: $535,056
- Median household income: $92,470
Connecticut
- Average household income for top 5%: $637,673
- Median household income: $93,760
Delaware
- Average Household Income for Top 5%: $477,949
- Median household income: $82,855
Florida
- Average household income for top 5%: $499,872
- Median household income: $71,711
Georgia
- Average household income for top 5%: $467,103
- Median household income: $74,664
Hawaii
- Average household income for top 5%: $505,977
- Median household income: $98,317
Idaho
- Average household income for top 5%: $418,188
- Median household income: $74,636
Illinois
- Average household income for top 5%: $514,347
- Median household income: $81,702
Indiana
- Average household income for top 5%: $393,813
- Median household income: $70,051
Iowa
- Average household income for top 5%: $400,534
- Median household income: $73,147
Kansas
- Average household income for top 5%: $398,469
- Median household income: $72,639
Kentucky
- Average household income for top 5%: $372,886
- Median household income: $62,417
Louisiana
- Average household income for top 5%: $389,605
- Median household income: $60,023
Maine
- Average household income for top 5%: $415,677
- Median household income: $71,773
Maryland
- Average household income for top 5%: $522,117
- Median household income: $101,652
Massachusetts
- Average household income for top 5%: $619,385
- Median household income: $101,341
Michigan
- Average household income for top 5%: $409,636
- Median household income: $71,149
Minnesota
- Average household income for top 5%: $496,581
- Median household income: $87,556
Mississippi
- Average household income for top 5%: $344,395
- Median household income: $54,915
Missouri
- Average household income for top 5%: $410,472
- Median household income: $68,920
Montana
- Average household income for top 5%: $420,968
- Median household income: $69,922
Nebraska
- Average household income for top 5%: $471,960
- Median household income: $74,985
Nevada
- Average household income for top 5%: $460,558
- Median household income: $75,561
New Hampshire
- Average household income for top 5%: $510,730
- Median household income: $95,628
New Jersey
- Average household income for top 5%: $616,334
- Median household income: $101,050
New Mexico
- Average household income for top 5%: $378,797
- Median household income: $62,125
New York
- Average household income for top 5%: $619,178
- Median household income: $84,578
North Carolina
- Average household income for top 5%: $443,291
- Median household income: $69,904
North Dakota
- Average household income for top 5%: $399,162
- Median household income: $75,949
Ohio
- Average household income for top 5%: $417,374
- Median household income: $69,680
Oklahoma
- Average household income for top 5%: $392,351
- Median household income: $63,603
Oregon
- Average household income for top 5%: $464,386
- Median household income: $80,426
Pennsylvania
- Average household income for top 5%: $468,603
- Median household income: $76,081
Rhode Island
- Average household income for top 5%: $489,811
- Median household income: $86,372
South Carolina
- Average household income for top 5%: $419,871
- Median household income: $66,818
South Dakota
- Average household income for top 5%: $452,480
- Median household income: $72,421
Tennessee
- Average household income for top 5%: $435,495
- Median household income: $67,097
Texas
- Average household income for top 5%: $494,328
- Median household income: $76,292
Utah
- Average household income for top 5%: $468,606
- Median household income: $91,750
Vermont
- Average household income for top 5%: $453,461
- Median household income: $78,024
Virginia
- Average household income for top 5%: $534,776
- Median household income: $90,974
Washington
- Average household income for top 5%: $573,110
- Median household income: $94,952
West Virginia
- Average household income for top 5%: $330,270
- Median household income: $57,917
Wisconsin
- Average household income for top 5%: $418,095
- Median household income: $75,670
Wyoming
- Average household income for top 5%: $400,071
- Median household income: $74,815
Want to be smarter, richer and more confident? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online classes, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that aren't taught in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL for a discount of 30% off the regular course prices (plus tax). Offer valid May 19, 2025, through June 2, 2025.
Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.