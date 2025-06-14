The income you need to be middle class in the 15 biggest U.S. cities

Earning a household income of $150,000 might sound like a lot, but in many of the biggest cities in the U.S. it still puts you squarely in the middle class.

Middle-class households earn between two-thirds and twice the local median income, according to Pew Research Center's definition. Nationally, the middle class spans incomes from $51,813 to $155,438.

By the same measure, San Jose, California, has the highest middle-class income range of the largest U.S. cities. The city's median household income is $136,229 — nearly double the national median of $77,719. That means middle-class residents in San Jose earn between $90,819 and $272,458 per year.

Large cities like San Jose and New York are economic hubs with a high concentration of high-paying jobs in sectors such as tech, finance and professional services, which is part of why median incomes tend to be higher in these places. But higher earnings are often offset by steep living costs — especially for housing.



And while earning $100,000 has long been seen as a milestone, in a city like San Jose it puts a household at the lower end of the local middle-class range. For residents, that might help explain why earning six figures doesn't feel like it stretches as far as it once did.

Here's how much you'd need to earn to be considered middle class in each of the 15 largest U.S. cities, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data, which adjusts all income to 2023 dollars, ranked from the highest to lowest median income.

1. San Jose, California

Low end of middle class: $90,819

$90,819 High end of middle class: $272,458

$272,458 Median household income: $136,229

2. San Diego

Low end of middle class: $70,520

$70,520 High end of middle class: $211,560

$211,560 Median household income: $105,780

3. Austin, Texas

Low end of middle class: $61,001

$61,001 High end of middle class: $183,002

$183,002 Median household income: $91,501

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

Low end of middle class: $53,721

$53,721 High end of middle class: $161,162

$161,162 Median household income: $80,581

5. Los Angeles

Low end of middle class: $53,134

$53,134 High end of middle class: $159,402

$159,402 Median household income: $79,701

6. Phoenix

Low end of middle class: $53,109

$53,109 High end of middle class: $159,328

$159,328 Median household income: $79,664

7. Fort Worth, Texas

Low end of middle class: $51,388

$51,388 High end of middle class: $154,164

$154,164 Median household income: $77,082

8. New York City

Low end of middle class: $51,051

$51,051 High end of middle class: $153,154

$153,154 Median household income: $76,577

9. Chicago

Low end of middle class: $49,649

$49,649 High end of middle class: $148,948

$148,948 Median household income: $74,474

10. Dallas

Low end of middle class: $46,747

$46,747 High end of middle class: $140,242

$140,242 Median household income: $70,121

11. Jacksonville, Florida

Low end of middle class: $45,379

$45,379 High end of middle class: $136,138

$136,138 Median household income: $68,069

12. Houston

Low end of middle class: $41,758

$41,758 High end of middle class: $125,274

$125,274 Median household income: $62,637

13. Columbus, Ohio

Low end of middle class: $41,567

$41,567 High end of middle class: $124,700

$124,700 Median household income: $62,350

14. San Antonio

Low end of middle class: $41,548

$41,548 High end of middle class: $124,644

$124,644 Median household income: $62,322

15. Philadelphia

Low end of middle class: $40,201

$40,201 High end of middle class: $120,604

$120,604 Median household income: $60,302

