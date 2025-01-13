The Mediterranean diet is the No. 1 diet for 2025: Why it’s still so popular among doctors, nutritionists

The foods you eat every day impact your mood, your weight and even your sleep. And as you're setting New Year's resolutions, you may be considering the changes you can make to your diet to better your health and wellness.

The U.S. News & World Report aims to make that easier by ranking the healthiest ways to eat at the top of each year. "If your goal is to manage your weight long term and eat healthfully, try one of these science-backed diets that work," they state in their Best Diets of 2025 report.

A panel of 69 diet and nutrition experts, ranked 38 diets based on these criteria:

Nutritional completeness

Health risks and benefits

Long-term sustainability

Evidence-based effectiveness

Here are the diets that landed in the top 10, and why No. 1 is often recommended by health experts.

No. 1 best diet for 2025: Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet finds its way in the top spot of the U.S. News & World Report's best diets' lists often. That has everything to do with how great following the diet can be for your health.

The diet is mostly plant-based, diabetes-friendly and heart-healthy, according to the report. And it is known to help reduce the likelihood of developing conditions like heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

Here's what to reach for, and what to avoid, when following the Mediterranean diet.

Eat:

Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Beans

Nuts

Healthy fats

Fish

Poultry

Limit:

Sweets

Processed foods

Red meat

Top 10 best diets for 2025

But the Mediterranean diet isn't the only one that experts suggest. Here are the top 10 best diets for 2025, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Mediterranean diet DASH diet Flexitarian diet MIND diet Mayo Clinic diet TLC diet Menopause diet Dr. Weil's Anti-Inflammatory diet Volumetrics diet Cleveland Clinic diet

