The No. 1 ‘underrated' nutrient 90% of Americans are lacking—it helps ‘boost brain health,' says dietitian

As a registered dietitian, my clients often ask me what nutrients they should pay attention to in their diet for overall health. In my opinion, the most underrated is choline.

Choline is an essential nutrient, which means that it isn't adequately produced by the body. Your liver makes small amounts, and the rest is typically supplied from food.

We need choline because it helps support and regulate major body functions, mood, muscle control and nervous system functions, and boosts brain health.

How much choline should you be getting?

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Personal choline needs will vary depending on factors like diet, gender and pregnancy.

Don't miss: At 100 years old, I’m the ‘world’s oldest practicing doctor’—5 things I never do to live a long, happy life

If you're pregnant or plan to become pregnant, for example, choline is beneficial for a baby's brain development, tissue growth and other physiological processes.

According to the National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements:

Adult men 19 years and older should aim for 550 milligrams a day.

Adult women 19 years and older should aim for 425 milligrams a day.

Pregnant people should aim for 450 milligrams a day.

Breastfeeding people should aim for 550 milligrams a day.

Research shows that about 90% of Americans aren't meeting these daily adequate intake amounts for choline. But eating more foods high in choline is one simple solution, especially because multivitamins don't typically contain choline.

Foods high in choline

1. Meats and fish

Beef, chicken and fish are great for protein, and they can double as rich sources of choline.

Beef liver is one of the highest available food sources of choline, which makes sense, as the liver is the organ that produces choline. Just three ounces provide 356 milligrams of choline.

Some other choline-rich meat and fish options include:

When I have a fast-food craving, I love to use ground beef or shredded chicken breast to make crunch-wrap supremes. Blackened cod is a great choice for delicious and easy fish tacos.

2. Eggs

Eggs are the second highest food source of choline after beef liver, providing 147 milligrams per one large egg.

Baked casserole is an easy way to make this fridge staple into a filling meal. I've found that the combination of veggies, sweet potatoes and feta cheese in this hearty casserole recipe is a crowd favorite for breakfast, brunch, or even dinner.

3. Red potatoes

Red potatoes are particularly rich in choline, with 57 milligrams per one large potato. Just make sure to eat both the flesh and the skin to get the maximum benefit.

This smashed potatoes recipe is a hybrid between mashed and roasted potatoes. The crispy skin can be topped with your favorite herbs and spices for added flavor. And you can't go wrong with chives for a classic baked potato taste.

4. Cruciferous vegetables

About 90% of Americans aren't eating enough vegetables, according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

If you're looking to add more vegetables to your diet, choline-rich cruciferous types are a great place to start:

Roasting Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower is the simplest way to prepare these veggies. I also love making cabbage rolls with ground beef filling so you get a double dose of choline in one delicious and easy option.

5. Soybeans

If you follow a vegetarian or plant-based diet, soybeans are a great protein source that's also high in choline. Every half cup of soybeans contains 107 milligrams of choline.

Soybeans are included in many meat alternatives, such as:

Tofu

Tempeh

Textured soy protein

Air frying tofu or tempeh gives an extra crispy texture, and textured soy protein can easily be made on the stovetop as a fun alternative to beef crumbles in tacos and quesadillas.

Edamame is a great option, too. The beans are harvested while still green and give off a sweet flavor. I've made this teriyaki salmon bowl with edamame more times than I can count.

Lauren Armstrong is a registered dietitian and personal nutrition coach. Formerly, she worked as a nutritionist for the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program. Lauren received her bachelor's degree in dietetics from Western Michigan University, and has written for several publications, including Livestrong and HealthDay.

Don't miss:

Want to earn more and land your dream job? Join the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET to learn how to level up your interview and negotiating skills, build your ideal career, boost your income and grow your wealth. Register for free today.

Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter here