The Oscars Are 2 Weeks Away—Where to Watch All 10 Best Picture Nominees From ‘TÁR' to ‘Top Gun: Maverick'

The 95th Academy Awards are two weeks away and the race for best picture is still wide open.

For the second year in a row, there are 10 films nominated for Hollywood's biggest prize, with potential winners ranging from A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" to James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water," which recently became the third highest grossing film of all time.

If you've still got a few movies left to catch up on before the March 12 ceremony, or if you want to revisit your favorites, you have a few options. Theater chains like AMC and Regal are screening a number of the nominees in the lead up to the Oscars.

But if you'd rather not go to the cinema, many of the nominees are available to watch from the comfort of your own home. Here's where to stream all 10 nominees for best picture.

'Top Gun: Maverick'

Nominated for: Best picture, best adapted screenplay, best visual effects, best film editing

Where to watch: Streaming on Paramount+

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best original screenplay, best original score, best costume design, best film editing

Where to watch: Streaming on Showtime

'Women Talking'

Nominated for: Best picture, best adapted screenplay

Where to watch: Available to purchase from Apple, Amazon and other services

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Nominated for: Best picture, best visual effects, best production design, best sound

Where to watch: Only available in theaters

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Nominated for: Best picture, best international feature, best adapted screenplay, best visual effects, best cinematography, best production design, best original score, best makeup and hairstyling

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actress, best supporting actor, best original screenplay, best original score, best film editing

Where to watch: Streaming on HBO Max

'The Fabelmans'

Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actress, best supporting actor, best original screenplay, best original score, best production design

Where to watch: Available to rent from Apple, Amazon and other services

'TÁR'

Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best actress, best original screenplay, best cinematography, best film editing

Where to watch: Streaming on Peacock

'Triangle of Sadness'

Nominated for: Best picture, best director, best original screenplay

Where to watch: Available to rent from Apple, Amazon and other services.

'Elvis'

Nominated for: Best picture, best actor, best cinematography, best production design, best costume design, best makeup and hairstyling, best film editing, best sound

Where to watch: Streaming on HBO Max

