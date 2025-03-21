Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

The salary you need to be considered middle class in every U.S. state

By Mike Winters, CNBC

[CNBC] The salary you need to be considered middle class in every U.S. state
Benzoix | Getty Images

A six-figure household income doesn't necessarily make you rich — in many cases, it just means you're middle class.

The upper bound of what's considered middle class for households exceeds $100,000 in every U.S. state, according to a SmartAsset analysis of 2023 income data, the most recent available from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The report, which crunched the numbers for all 50 states, is based on Pew Research's definition of middle class: two-thirds to double the median household income.

On that measure, Massachusetts has the highest threshold for middle-class salaries, overtaking New Jersey from last year's rankings. A household there needs between $66,565 and $199,716 to be considered middle class, with the upper boundary increasing by nearly $11,000 from the previous report.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A six-figure income doesn't go as far as it used to

Even as more households earn six-figure salaries, many middle-class earners are feeling the squeeze. While inflation-adjusted wages have risen since 2022, those gains have been largely offset by increasing costs since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Housing and food, in particular, have become more expensive. From January 2020 to December 2024, home prices climbed 52%, according to the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, while food prices rose 30%, based on Consumer Price Index data. Over the same period, overall inflation grew 25%.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Chicago Fed President Goolsbee sees rate cuts depending on inflation progress

news 35 mins ago

Self-made millionaire: Too many people make these 4 money mistakes—it can make you feel ‘broke'

Rising costs help explain why two-thirds of middle-class Americans said they were struggling financially and didn't expect their situation to improve in a 2024 survey from the National True Cost of Living Coalition.

Since then, year-over-year inflation has hovered around 3%, still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target but far below its June 2022 peak of 9.1%. But although price increases have slowed, the cumulative effect of the past few years has eroded many Americans' spending power. As a result, a six-figure income may not stretch as far as it once did.

Below, see what's considered middle class in your state.

Alabama

  • Low end of middle class: $41,471 
  • High end of middle class: $124,424 
  • Median household income: $62,212 

Alaska

  • Low end of middle class: $57,748 
  • High end of middle class: $173,262 
  • Median household income: $86,631 

Arizona

  • Low end of middle class: $51,538 
  • High end of middle class: $154,630 
  • Median household income: $77,315 

Arkansas

  • Low end of middle class: $39,129 
  • High end of middle class: $117,400 
  • Median household income: $58,700 

California

  • Low end of middle class: $63,674 
  • High end of middle class: $191,042 
  • Median household income: $95,521 

Colorado

  • Low end of middle class: $61,934 
  • High end of middle class: $185,822 
  • Median household income: $92,911 

Connecticut

  • Low end of middle class: $61,104
  • High end of middle class: $183,330 
  • Median household income: $91,665 

Delaware

  • Low end of middle class: $54,235 
  • High end of middle class: $162,722 
  • Median household income: $81,361 

Florida

  • Low end of middle class: $48,869 
  • High end of middle class: $146,622 
  • Median household income: $73,311 

Georgia

  • Low end of middle class: $49,750 
  • High end of middle class: $149,264 
  • Median household income: $74,632 

Hawaii

  • Low end of middle class: $63,542 
  • High end of middle class: $190,644 
  • Median household income: $95,322 

Idaho

  • Low end of middle class: $49,956 
  • High end of middle class: $149,884 
  • Median household income: $74,942 

Illinois

  • Low end of middle class: $53,532 
  • High end of middle class: $160,612 
  • Median household income: $80,306 

Indiana

  • Low end of middle class: $46,313 
  • High end of middle class: $138,954 
  • Median household income: $69,477 

Iowa

  • Low end of middle class: $47,617 
  • High end of middle class: $142,866 
  • Median household income: $71,433 

Kansas

  • Low end of middle class: $46,884
  • High end of middle class: $140,666
  • Median household income: $70,333

Kentucky

  • Low end of middle class: $40,741
  • High end of middle class: $122,236
  • Median household income: $61,118 

Louisiana

  • Low end of middle class: $38,815
  • High end of middle class: $116,458
  • Median household income: $58,229 

Maine

  • Low end of middle class: $49,150
  • High end of middle class: $147,466
  • Median household income: $73,733

Maryland

  • Low end of middle class: $65,779
  • High end of middle class: $197,356
  • Median household income: $98,678 

Massachusetts

  • Low end of middle class: $66,565
  • High end of middle class: $199,716 
  • Median household income: $99,858 

Michigan

  • Low end of middle class: $46,117
  • High end of middle class: $138,366
  • Median household income: $69,183 

Minnesota

  • Low end of middle class: $56,718
  • High end of middle class: $170,172
  • Median household income: $85,086 

Mississippi

  • Low end of middle class: $36,132
  • High end of middle class: $108,406
  • Median household income: $54,203 

Missouri

  • Low end of middle class: $45,692
  • High end of middle class: $137,090
  • Median household income: $68,545 

Montana

  • Low end of middle class: $47,198
  • High end of middle class: $141,608
  • Median household income: $70,804

Nebraska

  • Low end of middle class: $49,722
  • High end of middle class: $149,180 
  • Median household income: $74,590 

Nevada

  • Low end of middle class: $50,904
  • High end of middle class: $152,728 
  • Median household income: $76,364 

New Hampshire

  • Low end of middle class: $64,552
  • High end of middle class: $193,676 
  • Median household income: $96,838 

New Jersey

  • Low end of middle class: $66,514
  • High end of middle class: $199,562
  • Median household income: $99,781 

New Mexico

  • Low end of middle class: $41,508
  • High end of middle class: $124,536
  • Median household income: $62,268 

New York

  • Low end of middle class: $54,725
  • High end of middle class: $164,190 
  • Median household income: $82,095 

North Carolina

  • Low end of middle class: $47,198
  • High end of middle class: $141,608
  • Median household income: $70,804

North Dakota

  • Low end of middle class: $51,012
  • High end of middle class: $153,050 
  • Median household income: $76,525 

Ohio

  • Low end of middle class: $45,175
  • High end of middle class: $135,538
  • Median household income: $67,769

Oklahoma

  • Low end of middle class: $41,421
  • High end of middle class: $124,276
  • Median household income: $62,138

Oregon

  • Low end of middle class: $53,435
  • High end of middle class: $160,320
  • Median household income: $80,160

Pennsylvania

  • Low end of middle class: $49,211
  • High end of middle class: $147,648
  • Median household income: $73,824

Rhode Island

  • Low end of middle class: $56,642
  • High end of middle class: $169,944
  • Median household income: $84,972

South Carolina

  • Low end of middle class: $45,198
  • High end of middle class: $135,608
  • Median household income: $67,804

South Dakota

  • Low end of middle class: $47,869
  • High end of middle class: $143,620
  • Median household income: $71,810

Tennessee

  • Low end of middle class: $45,083
  • High end of middle class: $135,262
  • Median household income: $67,631

Texas

  • Low end of middle class: $50,515
  • High end of middle class: $151,560
  • Median household income: $75,780

Utah

  • Low end of middle class: $62,274
  • High end of middle class: $186,842
  • Median household income: $93,421

Vermont

  • Low end of middle class: $54,135
  • High end of middle class: $162,422
  • Median household income: $81,211

Virginia

  • Low end of middle class: $59,948
  • High end of middle class: $179,862
  • Median household income: $89,931

Washington

  • Low end of middle class: $63,064
  • High end of middle class: $189,210
  • Median household income: $94,605

West Virginia

  • Low end of middle class: $37,295
  • High end of middle class: $111,896
  • Median household income: $55,948

Wisconsin

  • Low end of middle class: $49,749
  • High end of middle class: $149,262
  • Median household income: $74,631

Wyoming

  • Low end of middle class: $48,272
  • High end of middle class: $144,830
  • Median household income: $72,415

Want to earn some extra money on the side? Take CNBC's new online course How to Start a Side Hustle to learn tips to get started and strategies for success from top side hustle experts. Sign up today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $97 (+taxes and fees) through April 1, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us