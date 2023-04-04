The Spiraling Banking Crisis Is Leaving Traders Divided, Jim Cramer Says

The swing in bond prices will force investors into three different camps, CNBC's Jim Cramer said, all of which deserve to be dismissed.

The three camps expect either an earnings collapse, a defensive resurgence, or stability in large-cap tech companies.

The spiraling banking crisis has prompted concerns about liquidity, credit and defaults, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday, and is leaving traders split.

"I don't like this recession/no recession game. It's something that forces traders to choose a side," he said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to Cramer, traders either think earnings will collapse for all companies, earnings will fall apart for everyone but the defensives, or they think large-cap tech stocks are poised for safety.



"Even though I try to be an elder statesman, I'm gonna be gratuitously dismissive of all three camps, because that's what they deserve," Cramer said.

Earnings collapse

The group expecting an earnings collapse might be right if there was evidence to support that beyond a simple drop in stock prices, Cramer said. He said those bank collapses could be the same as a 100 basis point rate hike, in terms of the effect it'd have on bank lending.

That represents an opportunity to buy into economically sensitive stocks, Cramer argued, because it suggests the Fed is nearly done tightening rate hikes.

Defensive

Cramer said the second set, defensive traders, are wrong because just a few weeks ago the defensive pharma and packaged goods names were being "pummeled" because they were perceived as too defensive.

"It's ridiculous," Cramer said, that those traders think the outlook is much improved.

Big Tech

Traders who want to run back to large-cap technology stocks have a "harebrained idea," Cramer said. There's no rationale to buy a company like Google simply because of a strong balance sheet amidst a lending crisis, when as CNBC reported it's cutting expenses like staplers and laptop refreshes.

"You know what would make it a terrific story, other than the husbanding of staple guns and personal computers? How about sizable layoffs and a big juicy earnings surprise, something that it seems incapable of delivering," Cramer said.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com