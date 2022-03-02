If you're dreading the thought of returning to an office full-time, you're not alone.

Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in January and found that 68% of people prefer a flexible, hybrid work environment.

To help people find the best hybrid opportunities, FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers, identified the top 75 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2022.

FlexJobs looked at about 57,000 companies and their job posting histories on the site's database between January and December 2021 to compile their list. These companies had the highest number of hybrid job openings on FlexJobs last year and are expected to continue hiring for hybrid positions at a rapid pace in 2022.

"More companies are adopting and embracing hybrid work arrangements even two years after the pandemic began," FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana tells CNBC Make It. "It's clear that workers value flexibility – but as hybrid positions become more popular, we're seeing these roles become more competitive to get, too."

FlexJobs defined "hybrid" as companies that require workers to come to the office 2-4 times each week or are "generally remote" with some in-office days each month.

Here are the top 10 companies hiring for hybrid jobs in 2022, according to FlexJobs, along with the full list of the top 75 companies here.

1. Robert Half International

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Industry: Staffing and consulting

Hybrid jobs: Graphic designer, payroll specialist, contracts manager

2. UnitedHealth Group

Headquarters: Minnetonka, Minnesota

Industry: Health care

Hybrid jobs: Accountant, sales support representative, senior marketing manager

3. Kelly

Headquarters: Troy, Michigan

Industry: Staffing

Hybrid jobs: Commercial recruiter, senior tax analyst, talent supply chain consultant

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

Industry: Biotechnology

Hybrid jobs: Quality analyst specialist, systems engineer, market development manager

5. Verizon

Headquarters: New York, New York

Industry: Telecommunications

Hybrid jobs: Lead application developer, principal cloud architect, business intelligence consultant

6. Stride, Inc.

Headquarters: Herndon, Virginia

Industry: Education

Hybrid jobs: Project specialist, copywriter and content marketing coordinator, IT specialist

7. Accounting Principals

Headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida

Industry: Staffing

Hybrid jobs: Payroll specialist, senior credit specialist, legal billing specialist

8. Grand Canyon Education - GCE

Headquarters: Phoenix, Arizona

Industry: Education

Hybrid jobs: Student services counselor, accounts payable specialist, faculty specialist

9. CVS Health

Headquarters: Woonsocket, Rhode Island

Industry: Health care

Hybrid jobs: Wellness coordinator, digital product manager, executive assistant

10. Lincoln Financial Group

Headquarters: Radnor, Pennsylvania

Industry: Finance

Hybrid jobs: Service center representative, claims specialist, corporate communications consultant

