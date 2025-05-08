The top 10 industries for finding entry-level remote jobs right now

Despite the decline of remote job opportunities as companies issue a wave of return-to-office mandates, many workers still hope to land work-from-home roles.

Remote jobs offer appealing benefits: they eliminate long commutes, enable more flexible schedules and allow employees to log in from virtually anywhere.

Naturally, competition is fierce for those coveted remote positions, and for young professionals just entering the workforce, finding entry-level remote jobs can present a challenge.

A recent study by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that workers aged 16 to 24 are least likely to work remotely among all age groups.

Luckily, several industries offer a plethora of entry-level opportunities for remote workers, according to new research from FlexJobs.

"Remote work gives people the opportunity to build a career — to have a meaningful professional start to a career in this case, for younger workers — but it also gives them the ability to have work-life balance," says FlexJobs Career Expert Toni Frana.

Here are the top 10 industries actively hiring for entry-level remote roles. FlexJobs identified these industries based on the quantity of job postings on the site for entry-level remote or hybrid roles between January and April. All roles included in the study required less than two years of experience or were labeled as entry level.

Customer Service Administrative Medical & Health Project Management Operations Accounting & Finance Sales Computer & IT Education & Training Insurance

Within these industries, the top entry-level remote roles include customer service representative, business development representative, and account executive.

Frana emphasizes the potential for career growth in these industries.

"They encompass a lot of skills that are pretty transferable across a number of different types of positions," she says. "It's a really great place to start to build skills that you will use in the future as you continue to grow in your career."

Applying to these entry-level roles doesn't require a mile-long list of achievements on your resume. For new graduates hoping to land a job in these industries, Frana recommends tailoring your application to concentrate on any relevant experience, whether that's a part-time job, volunteer position or college course.

"Employers want to see a coherent story that explains who you are, what you offer and why you are a great fit," she says. "You also can focus on the projects that you've done or the specific classes that you've taken that might relate to the role that you are applying for."

Despite dips in the job market, Frana is optimistic about the future of remote work: "What we're seeing and what the data shows is that there are still really healthy remote opportunities in 2025."

In fact, she says, opportunities in the sales and account management fields more than doubled compared to 2024.

"I think that's a really hopeful sign about remote work options across all different career levels."

