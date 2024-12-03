The top books and experiences for the wealthy this holiday season

J.P. Morgan Private Bank is out with its list of recommended holiday books and experiences for wealthy clients.

The "NextList2025," picking the most buzz-worthy books and experiences of the holiday season, includes four museums, two wineries, four Broadway shows and 10 books.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank is out with its list of recommended holiday books and experiences for wealthy clients, and this year's offerings include a George Clooney Broadway debut, an expanded art museum in São Paulo, Brazil, a wellness center in Manhattan and books about leadership and artificial intelligence.

The "NextList2025," picking the most buzz-worthy books and experiences of the holiday season, includes four museums, two wineries, four Broadway shows and 10 books. To build the list, the bank received more than 1,000 submissions from client advisors based on their clients' tastes and interests. A review committee then researches the submissions and creates the list (similar to its popular J.P. Morgan Private Bank Summer Reading List).

While the list is released by the Private Bank, it's used across J.P. Morgan divisions with wealthy and affluent clients.

One of the chief themes of the NextList is the "next generation," looking at how families can engage and inspire younger investors as an unprecedented number of fortunes and businesses are set to be passed down in the coming years.

"A lot of our clients are focused on their next generation, whether they're thinking about their family business or whether they're thinking about their operating committee," said Darin Oduyoye, chief communications officer of JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management. "We also just think about what's next. We are helping our clients think about their investments, their tax planning, what the next great idea is or the next great strategy."

Here is the full J.P. Morgan NextList2025, including the bank's descriptions of recommended items. The entries have been lightly edited for style.

Museums

Mercer Labs, New York, New York

Located in the heart of Downtown Manhattan, Mercer Labs redefines the museum experience through 15 experimental exhibition spaces, interactive experiences and immersive installations.

Kunstsilo, Kristiansand, Norway

Located in Kristiansand, Norway, the art museum Kunstsilo — a former grain silo from 1935 — is dedicated to celebrating and preserving Nordic art.

Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, São Paulo, Brazil,

The iconic Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP) is unveiling a 14-story building this year that will expand its exhibition area by 66%. This new construction is connected via tunnel to MASP's original modernist building designed by Lina Bo Bardi, and will house five galleries, two multipurpose spaces, classrooms and a conservation lab.

Hampi Art Labs, Karnataka, India

Located near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in southern India, Hampi Art Labs is a new initiative led by philanthropist and art collector Sangita Jindal and her daughter, businesswoman and gallerist Tarini Jindal Handa. The space offers public exhibitions and residency programs for artists and creative practitioners.

Wine

John Anthony Vineyards, Napa, California

Located in the heart of Napa Valley, John Anthony Vineyards is committed to the values of heritage, winegrowing and winemaking. The winery offers exclusive experiences at historic locations, private events across the United States, fine dining and live music.

Chappellet Winery, Napa, California

Founded in 1967, Chappellet Winery is renowned for its sustainably produced wines, using hillside vineyard cultivation, organic farming practices, solar energy and water conservation efforts.

Broadway shows

"Othello," New York, New York

A reinvention of William Shakespeare's timeless tragedy starring Denzel Washington in the title role and Jake Gyllenhaal as Iago.

"Romeo + Juliet," New York, New York

Directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold and featuring music by Grammy Award-winner Jack Antonoff, this production stars actors Kit Connor (Netflix's "Heartstopper") and Rachel Zegler ("West Side Story").

"Buena Vista Social Club," New York, New York

Inspired by the Grammy-winning album of the same name, the show takes audiences back to Havana in the 1950s, blending classic Afro-Cuban rhythms with a modern stage experience.

"Good Night, and Good Luck," New York, New York

George Clooney makes his Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow in "Good Night, and Good Luck," penned by Clooney and Grant Heslov and based on the Academy Award-nominated film.

Books

"How Leaders Learn: Master the Habits of the World's Most Successful People," by David Novak with Lari Bishop

by David Novak with Lari Bishop "Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit," by Henry A. Kissinger, Craig Mundie and Eric Schmidt

by Henry A. Kissinger, Craig Mundie and Eric Schmidt "Belle da Costa Greene: A Librarian's Legacy," edited by Erica Ciallela and Philip S. Palmer

edited by Erica Ciallela and Philip S. Palmer "The Mind's Mirror: Risk and Reward in the Age of AI," by Daniela Rus and Gregory Mone

by Daniela Rus and Gregory Mone "Inside the Homes of Artists: For Art's Sake," by Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian

by Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian "The Highest Calling: Conversations on the American Presidency," by David M. Rubenstein

by David M. Rubenstein "The Imagination Muscle: Where Good Ideas Come From (and How to Have More of Them)," by Albert Read

by Albert Read "On Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century," by Tony Blair

by Tony Blair "Wine & Travel France: Discovering the Country's Best Vineyards, Top Wines, and the Essence of Terroir," by Enrico Bernardo

by Enrico Bernardo "Priceless Facts about Money: From the Beginning of Time to the Coins in Your Couch," by Mellody Hobson

Innovation spotlight

EngineEars, Los Angeles, California

Founded by four-time Grammy Award-winner Derek Ali, the company provides music professionals with technology to streamline music creation from inception to mass consumer consumption.

Remedy Place, Los Angeles, California, and New York, New York

Conceptualized by former concierge wellness doctor Dr. Jonathan Leary, Remedy Place has locations in Los Angeles and New York, including a newly-opened club in SoHo, offering infrared light sauna, acupuncture and cupping rooms, cryo chambers, ice baths and more.