The ultimate guide to negotiating a higher salary

Most Americans are dissatisfied with how much they're paid, yet most still say they didn't ask for more the last time they got a new job.

Negotiating is scary and can bring up feelings of guilt and self-doubt, but it's also one of the most important things professionals at every career level can do to increase their earning power.

We want to change the dynamic by giving workers the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to ask for a raise in their current job or negotiate a bigger paycheck in a new one.

Our new online course, How to Negotiate a Higher Salary, launches Oct. 15. You'll get access to 90 minutes of instructional video lessons that you can watch at any time, and a companion workbook with exercises, examples and scripts you can use.

Is our negotiating course for you?

Ask yourself these three questions:

Are you looking for a new job and want help understanding how to set your target salary and the best way to discuss pay in the interview process?

Are you thinking about asking for a raise at work and want to position yourself for the best possible outcome?

Are you curious about how companies set pay rates and how you can use that information to earn more money?

What will our salary course teach you?

How companies determine pay for their employees How to research salary levels and prep for the conversation Precisely what to say and what not to say Body language tips and how to regulate your emotions How to craft a counteroffer and use a competing offer

What you get with our course

90 minutes of instructional video content broken into digestible lessons

A downloadable workbook with additional exercises, examples and scripts

Instant access to watch and read at your own pace, whenever you want

Our team of trusted instructors

You'll learn from host Hanna Howard, CNBC Make It's senior editor of career and workplace coverage, as well as expert instructors:

Farah Sharghi, a technical recruiter and career coach who has worked as a talent acquisition specialist for Google, Lyft, Uber, TikTok and The New York Times, and shares her tips on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Michelle Greenberg-Kobrin, a lawyer, professor at Cardozo School of Law, and adjunct professor at Columbia Law School, where she teaches a course on negotiation.

Nolan Church, the CEO of salary-data resource FairComp, cofounder and CEO of recruiting platform Continuum, and former Google recruiter and DoorDash head of talent.

Take charge of your career with How to Negotiate a Higher Salary to master the art and science of asking for what you deserve — and actually getting it.

Get started today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through Nov. 26, 2024.

