There's a ‘compressed timeline' to submit a FAFSA form this year — Here's how to prepare

The Education Department said the full launch of the 2025-26 FAFSA is on track for December 1.

Here are a few steps you can take now to prepare.

For many families, financial aid is crucial when it comes to covering the cost of college.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid for 2025-26 will be available for all students and contributors on or before Dec. 1, the Education Department says.

Typically, students have access to the coming academic year's form in October, but this year's delayed release follows a "phased rollout" meant to address reported issues from the 2024-25 FAFSA cycle. Last year's new, simplified form was plagued with problems at the outset, some of which are still outstanding.

Although the extended testing period for the 2025-26 FAFSA is important, another delayed start "creates a compressed timeline for students and families to submit their financial information, which can lead to missed opportunities for aid," Beth Maglione, interim president and CEO of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, said in a statement.

How to prepare for the 2025-26 FAFSA

"I would encourage families to start gathering their financial documents and information now, so they're ready to apply as soon as the application becomes available," Maglione said. "Taking these steps early will help ensure they don't miss out on vital financial support for college."

According to Maglione, there are five key moves that students and parents can make now to prepare for their application as soon as it becomes available. Here is her best advice:

Set up a studentaid.gov account: Before the new form opens, students and their parents (if the student is a dependent) can set up a username and password, commonly called the FSA ID, to access and complete the FAFSA electronically. Gather personal information: Students should have their Social Security number on hand (as should parents, if the student is a dependent, or student spouses, if applicable). However, if a student spouse, parent or stepparent does not have an SSN, they can still register for an FSA ID. The form may also ask for your driver's license or state identification number. Non-citizens should have their Alien Registration number handy. Federal tax information: Applicants will need tax information from the prior-prior tax year. In this case, that means students should have 2023 tax returns for the 2025-26 FAFSA. Financial records: The FAFSA requires records of the student's (and the parents', if applicable) bank accounts, stocks, bonds, real estate (not including the family home) and other investments. Any records of untaxed income, such as child support or government benefits, should be documented as well. List of schools: Finally, FAFSA applicants should have a list of schools the student is applying to or attending, which will need to be listed on the FAFSA application.

Why the FAFSA is so important

Higher education already costs more than most families can afford, and college costs are still rising. Tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $58,600 in the 2024-25 school year, up from $56,390 a year earlier. At four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $24,920, up from $24,080, the College Board found.

The FAFSA serves as the gateway to all federal aid money, including federal student loans, work-study and especially grants — which have become the most crucial kind of assistance because they typically do not need to be repaid.

Submitting a FAFSA is also one of the best predictors of whether a high school senior will go on to college, according to the National College Attainment Network. Seniors who complete the FAFSA are 84% more likely to enroll in college directly after high school, according to an NCAN study of 2013 data.

How FAFSA failures have impacted students

After last year's FAFSA complications, it became clear how much financial aid weighed heavily on decisions about college.

In part because of issues with the new form, the number of new first-year college students sank 5% this fall compared with last year, according to an analysis of early data by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

The declines in first-year student enrollment were most significant at four-year colleges that serve low-income students, the report also found.

At four-year colleges where large shares of students receive Pell Grants, first-year student enrollment dropped more than 10%.

