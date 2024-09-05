These 3 ‘meaningful’ books can change your life, CEOs and career coaches say: They’ll help you ‘flourish’

The right book has the power to change your career trajectory and leave you with lessons that last a lifetime.

Bill Gates learned how to deepen his relationships and become a better communicator after picking up a "must-read" book: "How To Know A Person," by New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks. Six different books changed Richard Branson's life, ranging from memoirs to self-help novels, the self-made billionaire told CNBC Make It in July.

The same holds true for non-billionaires. Jasmine McCall, an entrepreneur making $143,000 a month in passive income, says books helped her kickstart her business, a career consulting company called PayBump.

"I didn't have a mentor, a big social media following, or any startup capital," McCall wrote for Make It in March. "I just had a drive to help people find great careers, and advice from some of my favorite books."

Make It asked a group of successful CEOs, researchers and career coaches about the books that inspired them, whether personally or professionally. Here are three of their answers:

'Walk Through Fire: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Triumph'

By Sheila Johnson

Deryl McKissack, founder and CEO of Washington D.C.-based construction firm McKissack & McKissack, started her company with just $1,000 in savings in 1990. As a Black woman in a male-dominated industry, finding clients proved difficult, she told Make It in April.

She was finally able to pay herself a $100,000 salary after roughly 10 years of building a portfolio and client base, she said. Today, her business brings in between $25 million and $30 million per year, according to documents reviewed by Make It.

McKissack found herself drawn to Sheila Johnson's memoir, which came out last year. Johnson, the billionaire co-founder of Black Entertainment Television and CEO of Salamander Hotel and Resorts, experienced heavy sexism and racism when she and her then-husband Robert launched their TV network, she wrote.

The memoir tells a story of Johnson working to cement her place as a CEO in another male-dominated industry, as her marriage and self-esteem crumbled around her.

"I'm so excited that [we're getting to read about] Black women that have had to balance life and major companies," McKissack says now, adding that she always has an inspirational book on hand.

'The How of Happiness: A Scientific Approach to Getting the Life You Want'

By Sonja Lyubomirsky

Kortni Alston Lemon, a workplace wellness coach and happiness researcher, teaches leaders how to use positive psychology. She recommends this "meaningful" self-help book to anyone struggling to define what happiness means to them, she told Make It in 2022.

The book includes a quiz to gauge your baseline level of happiness and strategies for finding fulfillment in life, from mindfulness exercises to tips on nurturing your relationships and putting your mental and physical health first.

It can help people "understand the value and impact of happiness," Lemon said. "It has a lot of resources that can really help individuals flourish."

'Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It'

By Chris Voss, with Tahl Raz

Joyce Guan West, an executive coach and career development consultant, is no stranger to negotiating: Her job involves helping clients negotiate their salaries before they start new roles.

"Never Split the Difference," a 2016 book co-written by former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss, effectively breaks down high-stakes negotiations and offers useful advice for everyday lives, West told Make It in 2022.

One key lesson from the book: The other person saying "no" doesn't always mean the negotiation is over. Sometimes, that means you need to strengthen your argument before trying again.

"This book is great for understanding how to have influence and get what you want in general too, not just salary negotiation," said West.

