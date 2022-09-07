These Are the 10 Best Cities in the World for Multi-Generational Family Trips—and 2 of Them Are in the U.S.

Holidu, a UK-based travel search engine, released their 2022 generational travel index. The brand analyzed cities around the world to determine the best destinations for multi-generational family trips.

Research shows family vacations are bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than three in five people saying they will take a trip with their loved ones this year.

Holidu's index measured factors that were important to each generation — Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials and Gen Zers:

Landscapes and green spaces

Michelin Guide restaurants

Five-star rated things to do

Number of museums

Quality of roads

Instagram/TikTok hashtag count

National dishes in "top 100"

Family friendliness

Cost of beer and a meal

UNESCO World Heritage sites

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No. 1 best city for multi-generational travel: Madrid, Spain

In the top spot is the Spanish capital of Madrid. The city ranked well across all generations.

Some of the standout stats are that the city is home to 125 Michelin Guide restaurants and has two national dishes listed among the best national foods around the world.

Madrid also scored four out of 5 for family-friendliness.

Top 10 best cities for multi-generational family trips

Madrid, Spain Tokyo, Japan New York, United States Barcelona, Spain Singapore, Singapore Berlin, Germany Paris, France London, United Kingdom Amsterdam, Netherlands Chicago, United States

Tokyo ranked second on the list. The city offers various landscapes, including mountains, sandy beaches, urban cityscapes, and forests.

The Japanese capital is also home to 429 Michelin Guide restaurants and offers a smooth driving experience, with the quality of the country's roads scored at 6.1 out of 7.

Rounding out the top three is New York, the city with the most Michelin Guide restaurants in the world — a whopping 512 options.

It also has two UNESCO World Heritage sites: The Statue of Liberty and the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Holidu's index ranks New York City fifth among the most "Instagrammable" places on the list, with over 122 million people using the hashtag "New York" in their pictures.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

These are the 10 best U.S. cities for Gen Zers based on affordability, internet speed and more

Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list