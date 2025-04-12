These are the 10 hottest U.S. neighborhoods for 2025, new data shows—5 are in the Midwest

based on factors like shares of homes that sold above their listing prices, sale-to-list price ratio and days on the market.

, while New York had two places.

"People are balancing the need to be in proximity to jobs with the need to have something affordable that also suits their lifestyle."

A new report from Redfin reveals the most in-demand neighborhoods across the United States.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Redfin ranked U.S. ZIP codes in the 150 most populous metro areas using year-over-year growth in listing views on Redfin.com and a Redfin Compete Score — a measure of how hard it is to win a home in a specific area. The area is then rated on a scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is the most competitive.

Five of the hottest neighborhoods of 2025 are Midwest suburbs.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"People are seeking out neighborhoods that have access to city amenities through transit or nearby job opportunities, but they also want that suburban, small town charm," Daryl Fairweather, Redfin Chief Economist, tells CNBC Make It.

"The South has been the desirable place in previous years because it's more affordable on the coast, but insurance costs and property taxes have gone up. The Midwest, however, has stable insurance costs, stable property taxes and a stable housing market."

The report used 2025 data from January 1 to February 28, with year-over-year data compared against the same timeframe in 2024. To rank on Redfin's final list, a ZIP code had to have over 50 home sales and a Redfin Compete Score above 50. The ZIP codes on the list may include more than one neighborhood, town or village, and the report uses the neighborhood names that represent the area covered.

In each of the top 10 hottest neighborhoods, homes are selling quicker now than they did a year ago. Six of the 10 have a lack homes for sale and saw a drop in active listings from a year ago.

"It reflects strong demand. When there are more buyers, and there are sellers, homes sell quicker," Fairweather says.

No. 1 hottest neighborhood 2025: Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, NYC

ZIP code: 11238

Brooklyn's Prospect Heights-Clinton Hill area ranked number one, with a 105% spike in home sales from a year ago.

The median sale in the neighborhood is $1,397,000, which is up 3.9% year over year, according to Redfin.

"Prospect Heights being No. 1 speaks to how desirable it now is to be in proximity to a strong labor market like in New York, but it's still Brooklyn," Fairweather says. "It's a bit more suburban than Manhattan. I think people are looking for that balance of having job opportunities, especially with return to the office, but still wanting more space."

James Andrews | Istock | Getty Images

Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill offer a small-town charm in the middle of central Brooklyn, with a mix of new buildings and gorgeous old brownstones.

The area is home to the Brooklyn Museum and just a short walk to Prospect Park, the second-largest park in Brooklyn.

The 10 hottest U.S. neighborhoods in 2025

Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, N.Y. Jenison, Mich. Campton Hills and St. Charles, Ill. Fairport, N.Y. Polk Gulch and Russian Hill, Calif. Great Kills, Staten Island, N.Y. Franklin, Wis. Prairie Village and Mission Hills, Kan. Lakeville, Minn. Bowie, Md.

Jenison, Michigan — ZIP code 49428 — is the the second-hottest U.S. neighborhood. The median sale price in the area was $356,500, which was down 0.2% year over year.

Fairweather says Jenison ranked No. 2 because of its affordability.

"The Midwest, in general, has been stronger this year because it is one of the few parts of the country that remains affordable," she says. "Even given these high mortgage rates, a middle-class family can afford home ownership."

Dole08 | Istock | Getty Images

Jenison, Michigan, is a suburb of Grand Rapids. It is less than 15 minutes from the city's downtown and less than 30 minutes away from Lake Michigan.

Want a new career that's higher-paying, more flexible or fulfilling? Take CNBC's new online course How to Change Careers and Be Happier at Work. Expert instructors will teach you strategies to network successfully, revamp your resume and confidently transition into your dream career. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+taxes and fees) through May 13, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.