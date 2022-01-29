These Are the 4 Best U.S. Cities to Work in This Year, According to Glassdoor 

If you're looking at for a new job this year, you may want to start your search in these cities.

Earlier this month, job site Glassdoor released its annual 100 Best Places to Work in 2022 ranking, noting the metros that had the most companies represented on the list.

Companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area (San Francisco and San Jose) dominated Glassdoor's ranking, claiming 30 spots. Other top metros included New York, Boston and Los Angeles. In reviews, people praised the companies in these cities for their flexible work environments, strong benefits packages and access to senior leadership, among other perks.

For the report, Glassdoor scoured millions of employee reviews and insights about companies submitted between October 2020 and October 2021. Researchers focused on companies with at least 1,000 employees and 75 reviews, rating each organization on a 5-point scale for career opportunities, compensation, culture and other factors.

"A lot of these metros are places where tech companies have performed really well," Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor, tells CNBC Make It. "Tech companies have been leaders in providing employees with flexible work arrangements, and have seen hyper-growth in their business because we've relied on technology more during the coronavirus pandemic … this all benefits employees."

The highest-ranking cities are also places that attract a lot of young professionals with "vibrant communities, thriving restaurant and entertainment scenes," Chris Von Der Ahe, a senior client partner at global consulting firm Korn Ferry, says. "There's a lot of big companies in these cities that provide strong foundational training and promotion opportunities for young employees, too – and then they don't want to leave."

It's important to note that although employers call these cities "home," several companies on Glassdoor's list including Google, LinkedIn and Zillow are allowing employees to continue working remotely amid the ongoing pandemic.

Here are the best 4 U.S. cities to work in 2022 and the top companies based there, according to Glassdoor:

1. San Francisco Bay Area

Matteo Colombo | Moment | Getty Images

Number of Glassdoor-ranked companies: 30

Top companies: NVIDIA, Box and Google

2. Boston

Noelia Hn | Moment | Getty Images

Number of Glassdoor-ranked companies: 9

Top companies: HubSpot, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group

3. Los Angeles

kenny hung photography | Moment | Getty Images

Number of Glassdoor-ranked companies: 8

Top companies: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Rivian, Capital Group

4. New York City

ANDREY DENISYUK | Moment | Getty Images

Number of Glassdoor-ranked companies: 7

Top companies: Merck, Momentum Solar, Coldwell Banker

