These Are the Best Black Friday Streaming Deals From Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and More

Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday.

While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.

From Amazon to HBO, there are a number of offers available if you want to catch up on "House of the Dragon" or finally watch "The Handmaid's Tale."

HBO Max — $1.99/month for your first three months

HBO Max is offering an 80% discount for first-time subscribers to its ad-supported plan during their first three months, after which the price increases to the standard $9.99 per month.

Hulu — $1.99/month for your first year

The home of hits like "The Dropout" and "Only Murders in the Building" is offering access to its Hulu (With Ads) plan for $1.99 per month for 12 months.

The offer is available to new subscribers, as well as past subscribers who haven't been members for at least the past month. After the 12 months are up, the price will increase to $7.99.

Prime Video — $1.99 for select channels

Subscribers to Amazon Prime already receive Prime Video included with their membership. But for Black Friday, members can choose from a slew of add-on channels for $1.99 per month each for two months, including:

Starz

Showtime

Paramount+

AMC+

Epix

Peacock — $0.99/month for your first year

The home of "The Office" and Premier League soccer is offering a year's worth of access for .99 cents per month, after which the monthly rate will increase to the usual $4.99.

Disney Plus — Get a full year for $79

If you're planning on signing up for Disney Plus but haven't gotten around to it yet, don't wait too much longer. After the price increase on Dec. 8, the new rates for the premium, no-ad tier will be $10.99 per month or $109.99 for a full year if you pay up front.

Currently, however, the price of a full year is still $79.99, meaning that you can have significant savings if you act in the next two weeks.

