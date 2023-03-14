These Are the Top 10 Cities Where the ‘Super-Rich' Own Homes — 6 Are in the U.S.

New York City isn't just the city that never sleeps. It's also the most popular place in the country for the 'super-rich.'

A March report from data firm Altrata found that 21,714 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, or those worth over $30 million, own a primary or secondary residence in the city.

The U.S. has the largest ultra-wealthy population, according to the report.

Over half of the world's top 10 cities of super-rich homeowners are here in the United States, which Altrata says reflects the size of the U.S. wealth market and its geographic and business diversity.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Here's the full list.

Top 10 cities where the super-rich own property

New York, New York London, England Hong Kong Los Angeles, California Miami, Florida San Francisco, California Beijing, China Singapore, Singapore Chicago, Illinois Washington D.C.

London, England came in second on the list. The city has 15,907 ultra-high-net-worth individuals that use it as their primary residence or secondary home, according to the report.

London also stood out among the leading cities as the place where the most ultra-high-net-worth individuals have second homes.

In third place on the list is Hong Kong, which serves mainly as a primary residence of the wealthy because of its links to mainland China. It is home to 15,175 ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Hong Kong is also known for its low taxation and status as a global financial services hub.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.