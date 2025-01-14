These are the top 4 best jobs of the year, says new report—they all pay 6 figures and are in high demand

Veterinarians have the best job around, according to a new report from Indeed that highlights the top 25 jobs for the year.

The analysis, which highlights in-demand jobs with high pay, considers professions that have a minimum salary of $75,000 per year, have grown at least 20% in postings on Indeed over the last three years (at least 5% of these postings must be remote or hybrid), and are ranked by their share of postings on the platform.

Coming in at No. 1, veterinarians earn an annual median salary of nearly $140,000 per year — roughly three times the median salary for Americans. Opportunities for veterinarians on Indeed have more than doubled between 2021 and 2024, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the profession will grow another 19% through 2033. (All other occupations are expected to grow an average of 4% during that timeframe.)

Veterinarians typically hold a bachelor's degree in biology or agriculture, and some earn a master's or PhD, before attending four years of veterinary school. Many seek additional training through a year-long internship or a residency, which can take two to three years. Veterinarians must pass a national exam to become licensed, and most states have their own additional requirements.

The extensive and costly years of training, as well as long hours and mental health stressors dealing with animal owners, have contributed to a critical shortage of veterinarians across the U.S., especially in rural areas.

But the demand for them remains high, with a big driving force coming from young adults who are increasingly putting off having children but opting to get pets — and paying lots of money to treat them well. That said, the American Veterinary Medical Association says how much people are willing to spend on their pets is directly influenced by how strong the economy is.

Overall most, 62%, of Americans own a pet, according to Pew Research Center.

Here are the top four best jobs, what they pay and their growing demand, according to Indeed:

1. Veterinarian

Median annual salary: $139,999 per year

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 1,065

Growth in postings from 2021 to 2024: 124%

2. Sales representative

Median annual salary: $182,487 per year

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 961

Growth in postings from 2021 to 2024: 76%

3. Physician

Median annual salary: $225,000 per year

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 705

Growth in postings from 2021 to 2024: 76%

4. Civil engineer

Median annual salary: $100,872 per year

Number of job postings per 1 million total jobs: 584

Growth in postings from 2021 to 2024: 104%

Generally, health care and engineering jobs top the list, reflecting society's need for workers specialized in these fields that require many years of education and training.

However, the No. 2 best job of sales representative can require just a high school diploma and still command a six-figure salary, according to Indeed postings. Sales reps working in specialized fields, like medicine, may benefit from additional schooling, Indeed notes.

No. 3 physician pays a median $225,000 per year. The health-care sector has grown over 8% in the last two years, according to the BLS. The aging population is driving much of the rising demand for health-care workers: As more people get older, they have more health-care needs; at the same time, more aging doctors are retiring and must train their replacements.

Finally, civil engineers round out the top four best jobs and earn just over $100,000 per year. These professionals plan, design and supervise building and maintaining infrastructure projects like bridges, roads and tunnels.

Looking just at salary, No. 14 radiologists are the highest-earning professionals represented in Indeed's best jobs list. Those in the role bring in a median annual salary topping $385,000.

These medical doctors who specialize in diagnosing injuries and diseases through medical imaging require roughly 13 to 15 years of higher education, including earning a bachelor's degree, completing medical school, a radiology residency and an optional fellowship. Radiologists must also earn certain licenses and certifications in order to practice in their field.

Radiologist jobs have grown 87% on Indeed since 2021 and make up 194 postings per every 1 million on the platform.

