The top 11 colleges with the most American athletes in the 2024 Olympics

American colleges and universities are major training grounds for future Olympians.

This year, there are 592 members of Team USA. Three out of four of those athletes played at the collegiate level, according to the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Stanford leads the pack with 37 athletes. The school's most recognizable alum is swimmer Katie Ledecky, who, as of Wednesday, has won 12 Olympics medals in her career, including eight golds — tying Jenny Thompson's record for the most by any female swimmer in Olympic history.

The 27-year-old is still expected to compete in two more events in Paris, which could give her the chance to leave the Games with the most gold medals won by an American woman in Olympic history.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

After Stanford, next on the list is the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) with 17 athletes, and the University of Southern California (USC) with 16.

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities with the most American athletes in the 2024 Olympics:

In total, 169 schools from 45 different athletic conferences will have one or more U.S. Olympians competing in Paris — everywhere from Santa Barbara City College and Eastern Illinois University to Princeton University and Yale University.

Team USA's college footprint spans all three NCAA divisions, junior colleges, collegiate club programs and schools in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Some colleges and universities specialize in producing athletes in niche Olympic sports.

Ohio State University, for example, has three current and former students on Team USA's five-person pistol team. The entire men's saber team (an event in fencing) consists exclusively of athletes from Harvard: three alumni and one incoming freshman.

Want to stop worrying about money? Sign up for CNBC's new online course Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure. We'll teach you the psychology of money, how to manage stress and create healthy habits, and simple ways to boost your savings, get out of debt and invest for the future. Start today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through September 2, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.