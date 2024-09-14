Danielle and Kreg Jones have a history of renovating homes together and run their own New Hampshire-based architecture firm, Inscription Architects. In 2020, the couple decided they wanted a project they could take on with their son, who had just graduated high school, while he still lived at home.

"Kreg had grown up doing all kinds of projects and building things with his mom, so we wanted to do the same thing with our son so that he could learn how to build and fix whatever goes wrong in a house," Danielle tells CNBC Make It.

The couple relocated from their home state of Montana to New Hampshire in 2016 to downsize, they say, And it took them almost five years to find a permanent home in the state. On five different occasions, the Jones' had their attempt to buy a house fall through.

Kreg and Danielle Jones

That changed when they came across a 19th-century schoolhouse in Weare, a small town just outside of the state's capital.

The North Weare Schoolhouse is a historic building built in 1856. It was a public school until 1952, and then used as a town meeting place until the 1980s. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.

Courtesy of John W. Hession

The schoolhouse had been listed for sale for 15 years as a commercial property, the couple says, but just a few days before they found it, the listing changed to a residential one. Danielle and Kreg toured the property in February 2021 and put an offer in the next day. The $210,000 offer was accepted, and the two took possession of the abandoned schoolhouse in March 2021, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

"We love old historic buildings to begin with," Kreg says. "It was in great shape in terms of the foundation and it had huge volume inside and we saw a lot of opportunity to do something with that."

Courtesy of John W. Hession

Danielle adds that architecturally speaking, the building was perfect because it is very proportional, thanks to its 14 to 21 foot ceilings and large windows.

"Even though it's a big volume, it's very comfortable. Everything is classically proportioned and symmetrical. It just feels like a good space to inhabit," she says.

The Jones' spent $220,000 and eight months turning the schoolhouse into a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home.

Kreg and Danielle Jones

Though the two have worked on many projects together, this one was extra special because they were working alongside their son, too.

"The most important piece was to spend time together and do this with our son to teach him and train him because, at that point, he wasn't ready to do something else after high school," Kreg says.

The family wanted the renovation to stay true to the historic nature of the property. They preserved the original floors, ceiling, chalk rails, stairway, doors, storm windows and even a wall from the early 1900s that had the name of school children carved into it.

"We wanted to add a little color and life to it as well. I still feel like our design is very respectful even though it's colorful and fun," Danielle adds.

Courtesy of John W. Hession

The couple has lived in the converted schoolhouse for over three years now, and Danielle says she still loves how much light comes into the space.

"These buildings were built before electricity, so they needed great big windows. Any time of the day, it doesn't matter what it is, there's light in the living room," she says. "It's just like being outside."

"It's just kind of fun to be able to live in a place that we rebuilt for ourselves," Kreg adds.

Danielle and Kreg Jones

Danielle says the biggest lesson she learned from this project is that you have to be willing to try something new and different without caring about what others will think.

"Just try it because there aren't many things that are actually irreversible," she says.

Courtesy of John W. Hession

The couple says they tend to live in a house for a couple years before feeling ready to move on to their next project. This time, they don't feel that sense of urgency.

"We've been married 27 years and our record is four years in a house and for the first time, we're not getting antsy. We're not ready to go anywhere, so this is probably going to be our record house even if it isn't our forever one," Kreg says.

"We never anticipate the next project coming. They just seem to come to us, so right now we don't have any plans for a new project but we'll see what happens," Danielle added.

Courtesy of John W. Hession

