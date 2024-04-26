This is the salary it takes to be considered rich in every state

What does it take to be considered rich in America? It depends a lot on where you live.

The richest of the rich live in Washington, D.C., where it takes a salary of $719,000 to land in the top 5% of earners. That's according to a recent analysis from GoBankingRates, which looks at the average household income of the top 5% of earners in each state, based on the latest data available from the 2022 American Community Survey.

The No. 1 richest state, meanwhile, is Connecticut, where residents have to bring in roughly $656,000 to be among the top earners.

Washington state has seen the most dramatic growth in what it takes to be rich in recent years, according to the report. In 2017, a salary of about $378,000 would land you in the 5% club. By 2022, the salary it takes to stay at that level is more than $544,000.

The roughly 44% increase can be attributed to growing wealth in Seattle, which has become a tech hub with fast-growing companies like Amazon headquartered in the area, says Andrew Murray, lead data content researcher at GoBankingRates.

Overall, wealthy Americans have gotten a lot richer in since 2017. Back then, only Connecticut and Washington, D.C., had a 5% top-earning threshold of $500,000.

Five years later, that's up to 11 U.S. states and D.C.: Washington, California, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland and Connecticut.

This mostly has to do with the fiscal response to the pandemic, Murray says: "Robust Covid relief bolstered the economy, leading to boosted stock prices, real estate and savings. These conditions were especially favorable for the wealthiest of Americans who saw their already large incomes spike dramatically."

While employers did boost wages for some of the lowest-paid workers in the pandemic recovery, "their overall wealth share in the country actually decreased, as the rich became much richer," Murray says.

Here's the salary it takes to be considered in the top 5% of earners in each state, listed alphabetically, plus Washington, D.C.:

Alabama

2022 average income of the top 5%: $370,977

Alaska

2022 average income of the top 5%: $424,278

Arizona

2022 average income of the top 5%: $435,414

Arkansas

2022 average income of the top 5%: $377,043

California

2022 average income of the top 5%: $613,602

Colorado

2022 average income of the top 5%: $507,181

Connecticut

2022 average income of the top 5%: $656,438

Delaware

2022 average income of the top 5%: $442,860

Florida

2022 average income of the top 5%: $476,546

Georgia

2022 average income of the top 5%: $455,439

Hawaii

2022 average income of the top 5%: $500,183

Idaho

2022 average income of the top 5%: $402,743

Illinois

2022 average income of the top 5%: $503,970

Indiana

2022 average income of the top 5%: $381,422

Iowa

2022 average income of the top 5%: $386,152

Kansas

2022 average income of the top 5%: $415,875

Kentucky

2022 average income of the top 5%: $380,726

Louisiana

2022 average income of the top 5%: $384,432

Maine

2022 average income of the top 5%: $396,205

Maryland

2022 average income of the top 5%: $540,934

Massachusetts

2022 average income of the top 5%: $617,199

Michigan

2022 average income of the top 5%: $406,657

Minnesota

2022 average income of the top 5%: $476,290

Mississippi

2022 average income of the top 5%: $333,597

Missouri

2022 average income of the top 5%: $404,080

Montana

2022 average income of the top 5%: $411,205

Nebraska

2022 average income of the top 5%: $420,169

Nevada

2022 average income of the top 5%: $449,872

New Hampshire

2022 average income of the top 5%: $485,660

New Jersey

2022 average income of the top 5%: $613,494

New Mexico

2022 average income of the top 5%: $353,104

New York

2022 average income of the top 5%: $621,301

North Carolina

2022 average income of the top 5%: $429,071

North Dakota

2022 average income of the top 5%: $418,541

Ohio

2022 average income of the top 5%: $403,750

Oklahoma

2022 average income of the top 5%: $377,724

Oregon

2022 average income of the top 5%: $448,649

Pennsylvania

2022 average income of the top 5%: $454,639

Rhode Island

2022 average income of the top 5%: $453,192

South Carolina

2022 average income of the top 5%: $408,138

South Dakota

2022 average income of the top 5%: $392,724

Tennessee

2022 average income of the top 5%: $418,421

Texas

2022 average income of the top 5%: $464,859

Utah

2022 average income of the top 5%: $463,437

Vermont

2022 average income of the top 5%: $405,333

Virginia

2022 average income of the top 5%: $531,035

Washington

2022 average income of the top 5%: $544,518

Washington, D.C.

2022 average income of the top 5%: $719,253

West Virginia

2022 average income of the top 5%: $329,620

Wisconsin

2022 average income of the top 5%: $403,055

Wyoming

2022 average income of the top 5%: $407,646

