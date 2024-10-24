This luxury train ride around the world lasts 59 days, visits 12 countries and costs over $125,000

If traveling around the world by train sounds enticing and you've got several thousand dollars to spare, this latest adventure might be the one for you.

High-end travel agent Railbookers recently announced its second "Around the World by Luxury Train." The 59-day itinerary will include riding several luxury trains through four continents, 12 countries and over 20 cities.

The luxury trains included in the itinerary are Canada's Rocky Mountaineer, Italy's La Dolce Vita Orient Express, Scotland's Belmond Royal Scotsman, Europe's Venice Simplon-Orient Express, India's Maharajas Express, Southeast Asia's Eastern & Oriental Express and South Africa's Rovos Rail.

"When we created this one-of-a-kind journey a year ago, it was a response to the growing demand for luxury rail around the globe," Frank Marini, Railbookers President and CEO, told Euronews. "Our 2025 Around the World by Luxury Rail itinerary has been refined and tailored to maximize our guests' time and experiences while enjoying the culture, cuisine, and activities that each of these renowned destinations have to offer."

Vw Pics | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

Prices for the train-centric trip start at $125,557 per person and don't include the several international flights you'll need for the journey. The price does include stays in high-end hotels, excursions, cabins onboard and private tours of locations like the Colosseum, the Taj Mahal and more.

The Railbookers trip will start in Vancouver on September 3, 2025, and includes stops in Edinburgh, Rome, Venice, Paris, Budapest, Istanbul, Delhi, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Singapore, and more. The itinerary can also be customized to fit the travelers' needs.

