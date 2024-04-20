This Ohio cabin was just named one of the top 10 vacation rentals in the world—check it out

Tucked away in the forests of Hocking Hills, Ohio, is a luxury cabin that was recently named one of the hottest vacation rentals in the world by a panel of judges selected by eviivo, a property management system for hotels, vacation rentals and bed and breakfasts.

The properties were chosen from hundreds of submissions and ranked against features like "design, history, amenities and visual aesthetics," according to eviivo's press release announcing the list.

Known as The Rocky Villa, the Ohio property includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom cabin and offers "the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility," according to the rental's website. It also features two waterfalls, "creating a serene and picturesque backdrop for your stay," the website says.

The property sleeps four people, and includes amenities like an outdoor space with a hot tub and fire pit. The hot tub is located on the cabin's expansive walk-out deck that provides views of the waterfalls.

Walk across the wooden bridge located on the property and you'll arrive at a smaller cabin that hosts the rental's wood-paneled bar, complete with a stylish neon sign perfect for photo-ops.

The Rocky Villa was named one of the top 10 vacation rentals around the world by a panel of four judges, which included journalists from Tripadvisor and Condé Nast.

Eviivo chose not to give number ranks to the top 10 properties. That's because it ran a contest last month in which the public would pick one of the properties for the chance to receive an all-expenses-paid trip and eviivo did not want the entries to be influenced by a number ranking, says eviivo spokesperson Jimmy Im.

However, The Rocky Villa received "a lot more votes" than the only other U.S. property named in the top 10 — 7744 Ranch, a glamping retreat in Austin, Texas, Im says.

The 10-acre glamping park hosts multiple rentable two-story trailers, some of which were formerly owned by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith, according to eviivo's press release.

Amenities at 7744 Ranch include an outdoor sauna, a firepit and a koi fish pond. The property is run by Ron and Natalie Anderson, who operate luxury RV company Anderson Mobile Estates.

