TikTokers Are Touting Beef Tallow Treatments for Clearer Skin, But ‘You Don't Know What You're Getting,' Dermatologist Warns

Most people are willing to try just about anything for better skin, and that includes the newest unconventional skin care trend that is taking over TikTok.

Users on the app are using beef tallow as a moisturizer for clearer skin and sharing their results. The hashtag #beeftallowskincare has hit 12 million views on TikTok.

Beef tallow is beef fat that is rendered, which means melted to reduce impurities and achieve a shelf-stable state. When cooled to room temperature, it returns to a solid form.

Several users on TikTok are praising its benefits including smoother skin and a more even skin tone. "I've been using it every single day for months now, and my skin absolutely loves it," said Julia Yak, a holistic health and nutrition coach in one of her videos on the platform.

Typically, beef tallow is used in cooking oil, high-heat cooking like french fries, candles and more, says Dr. Peter C. Young, a board-certified dermatologist and medical director for Nurx Dermatology.

Now, "several online vendors are marketing beef tallow as a cure-all for dermatologic conditions, and it's got a lot of hype on social media," Young says.

Safety and effectiveness of beef tallow for skin care has yet to be determined

Beef tallow has ingredients that are great for skin health, including vitamins A, D, E, K and B12 which are found in many moisturizers and other skin care products, says Young.

It also contains fats that are similar in composition to sebum, the skin's natural oil, he adds.

"That being said, it can have some of the benefits for your skin such as moisturization and anti-inflammatory properties. It can be soothing," says Young.

Yet, beef tallow can have certain oils that will block your pores, irritate your skin and cause acne or breakouts, he adds. It's hard to be certain that these oils won't be in the product that you're purchasing because beef tallow hasn't been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for skin care use.

"The safety and effectiveness of tallow for skin care requires further research," Young says.

"It can be hit or miss since it's not regulated by the FDA, and you really don't know what you're getting. Most of the products that you're getting are homemade or local."

If your goal is clear skin, look for products with these ingredients

Depending on the vendor, beef tallow can cost as much as almost $40 for a small tube. But there are more effective, accessible and cheaper options, Young says.

There are specific ingredients that are great for treating acne and other skin conditions. Young suggests looking for products that include:

Benzoyl peroxide (for acne)

Salicylic acid (for acne)

Azelaic acid (for rosacea)

Ceramides (for dry skin)

Retinol (for fine lines and wrinkles)

Either way, Young says, "you should use products that are FDA-approved and regulated, first and foremost."

